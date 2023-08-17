ICYMI: A look back at summer in Madison

Summer in Madison is a lot of things, but it’s definitely not boring. As August winds down, students, faculty and staff are gearing up for another academic year. In case you missed it, here’s a look back at some highlights from summer 2023.

A new generation of Badgers

As thousands of Badgers said goodbye to Madison for the summer (and some for good), seventh graders from Edison Middle School in Green Bay learned about campus life as part of Bucky’s Classroom, a program that aims to help middle school students build a better understanding of college, both academically and socially.

Beauty and biodiversity

After the red and white begonias that form the iconic “W” outside of the Humanities Building hit the ground in early May, the Grounds Department continues to baby those buds throughout the summer. The iconic space is one of many designated “no mow” areas on campus. “We’ve been trained to be as sustainable as possible,” says Building & Grounds Supervisor Robert Scott.

Science marches on

Science doesn’t take the summer off. UW researchers announced learnings that shape what we know about our early human ancestors, heart disease, gene editing therapy to treat blindness and the Milky Way galaxy.

Learning on their own (Summer) Term

Students navigated the waters of the Chippewa Flowage during a weeklong summer field course that interweaves Native history and culture with science education. Each summer, hundreds of Badgers take advantage of Summer Term to lighten their course load during the fall and spring semesters, get hands-on career experience and even graduate early. Fun fact: The average undergrad at UW–Madison earns their degree in less than four years — 3.85 to be exact.

The early bird gets the tickets… maybe.

The annual UW football season ticket sale is a mix of anticipation and anxiety, as students refresh multiple devices in hopes of getting a spot in the beloved student section. This year’s sale was only boosted by the excitement surrounding Luke Fickell’s first season as head football coach. “I ended up waking up at around 4:55 a.m. just to set up all my devices to be ready to join the queue,” says Jacqueline Renaud, an incoming junior from southern California.

UW turns 175

On July 26, UW–Madison celebrated a milestone 175 years in the making. In true Wisconsin fashion, the kick-off event (hosted 175 years to the day since the University of Wisconsin was founded) included music, cheese and of course, Bucky Badger. And an anniversary this big needs a pretty big party—festivities will continue through the 2023-24 academic year.

SOARing to new heights

This year, UW photographer Althea Dotzour documented the SOAR (Student Orientation, Advising and Registration) experience through a different lens, as a soon-to-be Badger parent. She joined her son, an incoming freshman, during the summer session where she navigated her “fresh parent feelings” while also highlighting the people who make the annual tradition possible.

Terrace Time

Need we say more?

