Bucky’s Classroom reaches record number of Wisconsin students

May 23, 2023 By Rodee Schneider and Fran Puleo
Students stand in front of a red 2023 sign on a green lawn leading up to a majestic building.

Students from Edison Middle School in Green Bay pose for a photo in front of the 2023 sign on Bascom Hill, during their visit to campus. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

Students get off a bus, one fist-bumps a teacher.

A student with Edison Middle School fist bumps a teacher. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

Some kids walk and carry a cooler.

Students from Edison Middle School help carry a cooler of lunches outside of Union South while participating in a 7th grade campus tour as part of Bucky’s Classroom. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

A woman wearing red and white leads a group of children down a street.

Tour guide Olivia leads students around campus, giving them a taste of college life. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

Students stand around a plaza in a circle, listening to a woman talk.

Campus and Visitor Relations tour guides Julie and Natalie talk to students from Edison Middle School in Brown County. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

A student holds her hands together in the W symbol.

One thing the visiting seventh-graders learned is how to signal the W with their hands. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

A smiling woman picks up a t-shirt from a pile and hands it to a student.

Stephanie Kressin, a Bucky’s Classroom coordinator, hands out branded t-shirts to students. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

A boy in a red t-shirt depicting Bucky Badger smiles and holds out tteh front of it to display it.

A student shows off his Wisconsin t-shirt during the campus visit. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

A woman helps out some students.

Liz Simon, a teacher at Edison Middle School, leads her students in a team huddle after students are divided into tour groups at Union South. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

In the foreground are two women turned toward a crowd of kids who face the camera.

Tour guides Julie and Natalie talk to students not just about campus but what college is like, academically and socially. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

A group of people walk down some stairs.

Students walk down the stairs at Union South. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

Children dip their hands in a round fountain.

Students enjoyed the beauty of campus, including plantings, sculptures and fountain at Alumni Park Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

A teacher hands out school lunches to the students. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

A hand holds a cup of ice cream, the cup reads "Babcock Ice Cream."

Babcock ice cream was the reward at the end of the tour. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

Kids line up to get on a bus.

Students get on the bus to return to Green Bay, all with a better understanding of college life after their visit. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

Editor’s note: When it comes to helping Wisconsin residents and the state’s economy, you Can’t Stop a Badger. This May and June, see how UW–Madison offers service to the state, and maintains access and affordability for everyone.. Follow along using #CantStopABadger on social media. Your support can help us continue this work.

The Bucky’s Classroom program at the University of Wisconsin–Madison is doing its part to inspire the next generation of college students in the Badger State.

From its beginnings in 2016 serving seven schools and 300 students, the initiative has grown to a record 1,622 students during the 2022-23 school year.

The program’s success is due in no small part to the dedication of the 35 student ambassadors who visit classrooms around the state, sharing their experiences and insights about college life, pre-college planning, and career exploration. The goal of the program is to help middle school students build a better understanding of college, both academically and socially. They gain knowledge about resources to help pay for college, explore possible career options and discover the importance of establishing a strong foundation for their future, one rooted in education.

For Frannie Ibanez, a senior at UW–Madison, joining Bucky’s Classroom allowed her to make a difference. “I could make an impact on kids to let them know if they want to go to college, they can do anything they set their minds to.”

Brittany Khammanivong

The chance to build connections and give back motivated senior Brittany Khammanivong, who herself is a first-generation college student.

“When answering questions, I make sure to be especially receptive to students who may not believe college can be a part of their life plans. I want all students to know if they want to attend university, there are resources to do so,” she said.

After ambassadors visit local schools, participating seventh-graders are invited to experience UW–Madison’s campus first-hand. Bucky’s Classroom partners with ten different campus departments to offer a tour and in-person, hands-on learning experiences. Experiences range from an exploration of local effigy mounds, tours of campus and museums, discussions with theater and music faculty, and science experiments at the Discovery building.

Teachers and students alike sing the program’s praises, citing its ability to open up new perspectives and change the trajectory of students’ lives. According to a recent survey of participating teachers, 100 percent of their middle schoolers said they are more likely to consider college after interacting with the Bucky’s Classroom team.

Liz Simon, a teacher at Edison Middle School in Green Bay, says that Bucky’s Classroom has been become a welcome tradition for her school.

“Not only do we have a strong existing connection with UW–Green Bay, but this has given us a chance to showcase that UW–Madison is also an option,” she said. “Students love it. It’s opened up perspectives for them. Some students now want to attend UW–Madison.”

But perhaps the most valuable aspect of Bucky’s Classroom is the connection students make with UW–Madison student ambassadors.

“The connection with the student ambassadors has really been meaningful,” says Simon. “It allows our middle schoolers to connect with an actual college student, which is a big deal. They learn what to expect when applying and considering colleges.”

For UW–Madison senior Reilly Coon, another Bucky’s Classroom coordinator, it’s clear the program is making a difference. “Bucky’s Classroom gives seventh-graders the resources to take charge of their own futures and initiates a conversation many of them have not had before…it’s a tangible impact whether they end up going to college or not.”

Bucky’s Classroom is currently planning visits for the 2023-24 school year. Seventh grade classrooms in Wisconsin are invited to indicate their interest using the online request form or by emailing buckysclassroom@uwmad.wisc.edu.

