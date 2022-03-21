Construction continues on a comprehensive renovation of the south end zone of Camp Randall Stadium — the first major makeover since 2005 for the home of Badger football and other events. The project will add premium seating and hospitality clubs, plus a new playing surface to be known as Barry Alvarez Field.



1 This is the first major renovation of Camp Randall Stadium since suites and indoor club seats were added to the east side of the stadium over 15 years ago. Photo by: Jeff Miller



2 The $77.6 million project includes installation of a new FieldTurf playing surface, updates to the press box and new premium areas in the UW Field House. Photo by: Jeff Miller



3 A total of 2,300 new premium seats will be added, replacing the approximately 6,000 bleacher seats currently in the south end zone. Photo by: Jeff Miller