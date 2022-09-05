The Badgers season opener on Saturday, Sept. 3, featured some new additions. New Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin enjoyed the game and even joined in the “Jump Around,” and the new renovated south end zone stands were a hit for fans. But the 73,727 in attendance enjoyed the same old traditions, from singing “Sweet Caroline” to Bucky Badger doing pushups on every score.

Even on the field, there was old and new. The Badgers’ win continued their tradition of usually winning season openers and night games. But they tossed in a few new things: a record 100-yard interception return, followed by a record 96-yard run for a touchdown.