UW throws a summer Terrace bash to ring in its 175th year

Exactly 175 years to the day since the University of Wisconsin was founded, Badgers of all stripes flocked to the Memorial Union Terrace for a 175th Anniversary Launch Day Celebration. Festivities included free Babcock ice cream, a 5th Quarter performance by the UW Marching Band, plenty of Bucky Badger sightings and a fireworks finale.

Badgers found cool ways to celebrate.

And there were plenty of activities for Badgers of all ages.

Bucky Badger was everywhere.

The UW Marching Band and Spirit Squad got the crowd on its feet.

A fireworks finale lit up Lake Mendota.

Just the beginning

The fireworks finale closed out a a day of celebration that marks the beginning of UW’s 175th anniversary celebrations, which will continue through the academic year.

You can use #UW175 to join the celebration virtually on Instagram and Twitter. Selected posts will be featured on the 175th anniversary website.