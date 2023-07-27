 Skip to main content
UW throws a summer Terrace bash to ring in its 175th year

July 27, 2023

Exactly 175 years to the day since the University of Wisconsin was founded, Badgers of all stripes flocked to the Memorial Union Terrace for a 175th Anniversary Launch Day Celebration. Festivities included free Babcock ice cream, a 5th Quarter performance by the UW Marching Band, plenty of Bucky Badger sightings and a fireworks finale.

Badgers found cool ways to celebrate.

Bucky Badger and a woman wearing a UW tank top pose for a photo outside an ice cream truck painted red and white with the words 175 - Celebrating 175 Years of Partnering with Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association sent a truck full of Babcock ice cream to keep the crowd cool. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin stands in the window of the ice cream truck and hands out ice cream cups.

Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin was there to hand out ice cream. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

A woman wearing a UW–Madison baseball jersey accepts an ice cream cup from the window of the ice cream truck.

Undergraduate student Jerelyn Jones was among the crowds of Badgers cooling down with a cup of Babcock ice cream. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Held up by an adult, a toddler leans into a large fountain at Alumni Park.

Eliza Rusk found another way to cool off with a splash in the Welcome Plaza fountain. Eliza’s dad, Noah Natzke is a Double Badger and a current UW employee. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Four people smile as they stand together eating ice cream.

At left, graduate student Theo Duong enjoys some shade and some orange custard chocolate chip ice cream with her roommate (at center), graduate student Huong Tran, along with Tran’s parents who are visiting from Vietnam. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

And there were plenty of activities for Badgers of all ages.

Indoors, Bucky Badger holds up a bag of cheese curds as people take food and drink from a snack table.

Bucky Badger led the way in sampling UW–Madison charcuterie fair during the celebration. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Indoors, Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin smiles while talking to two volunteers staffing a food pantry drive.

Chancellor Mnookin stopped to say hello as Open Seat Food Pantry staff Happy Xiong (center), a 2023 UW graduate, and Nicole Giuliani (right), a rising senior, invited guest to donate non-perishable food and personal hygiene items. Photo by: Jeff Miller

A kid throws a bean bag in a game of corn hole on the lawn in Alumni Park.

Back outside, there were plenty of fun and games to be had on the lawn in Alumni Park. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Kids backlit against the blue sky play a giant game of Jenga. A larger-than-life inflatable Bucky Badger looks down on the scene.

Bucky Badger watched on as the next generation of Badgers jumped around a Jenga game. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Bucky Badger was everywhere.

What a day! Ice cream delivered right from Bucky Badger. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Bucky Badger poses in front of a new red, white and blue Bucky on Parade statue outside on the Terrace.

Bucky Badger poses with the newest Bucky on Parade statue, “Honor the Air, Land and Water." The new statue, featuring iconography that represents the university’s past, present, and future, was painted by art professor John Hitchcock, with assistance from UW–Madison student Kaylee Herrmann, an undergraduate with the Art Department. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Bucky Badger sits on the Terrace steps with a crowd of children.

Kids couldn't resist the chance to hang out with Bucky. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Two people wearing badger red smile and make W signs with Bucky Badger. The new Bucky on Parade statue is behind them.

It’s an exciting time for this family. At left, Jinx Lunger (alum from 1996) poses with her daughter, Zibby Lunger, who will be starting as a Badger this fall. The duo are attending SOAR and were excited to get to participate in the 175th Anniversary Launch Day Celebration. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

 

The UW Marching Band and Spirit Squad got the crowd on its feet.

In an aerial shot, band director Corey Pompey waves to the crowd while members of the UW Marching Band play on Memorial Union Terrace.

Members of the UW Marching Band, led by Associate Director of Bands Corey Pompey, gave a 5th Quarter performance. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Young children and two adults wave toward the stage.

A family waves to the UW Marching Band. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin stands on the stage at Memorial Union Terrace and speaks to the crowd. Members of the UW Marching Band are seated on the stage edge in front of her.

Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin spoke to the crowd, saying, “We know that to be truly excellent, we must educate our students to add something of value to the world, and we must share our discoveries beyond the borders of the campus. That’s the Wisconsin Idea!” Photo by: Bryce Richter

Members of the UW Spirit Squad raise pompoms overhead to liven the crowd.

Members of the UW Spirit Squad got the audience on its feet. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Members of the Spirit Squad dance the polka with people from the crowd.

Some couldn't resist the chance to dance the polka. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A fireworks finale lit up Lake Mendota.

At dusk fell, the crowd stayed for Terrace brats and beverages while waiting for the fireworks to start.

The crowd enjoyed Terrace brats and beverages as dusk fell. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Fireworks light up the night sky for a crowd gathered at the Terrace.

There wasn't a bad seat in the house. Photo by: Jeff Miller

People sit on a dock by the Terrace to watch a fireworks display.

Some gathered close to the lakeshore to watch the fireworks display. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A colorful red, white and blue Bucky Badger statue stands proudly while a single firework explosion bursts behind him over Lake Mendota.

Bucky Badger stood proud as the fireworks burst over Lake Mendota. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Just the beginning

The fireworks finale closed out a a day of celebration that marks the beginning of UW’s 175th anniversary celebrations, which will continue through the academic year.

You can use #UW175 to join the celebration virtually on Instagram and Twitter. Selected posts will be featured on the 175th anniversary website.

