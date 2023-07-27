UW throws a summer Terrace bash to ring in its 175th year
July 27, 2023
Exactly 175 years to the day since the University of Wisconsin was founded, Badgers of all stripes flocked to the Memorial Union Terrace for a 175th Anniversary Launch Day Celebration. Festivities included free Babcock ice cream, a 5th Quarter performance by the UW Marching Band, plenty of Bucky Badger sightings and a fireworks finale.
Badgers found cool ways to celebrate.
The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association sent a truck full of Babcock ice cream to keep the crowd cool. Photo by: Althea Dotzour
Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin was there to hand out ice cream. Photo by: Althea Dotzour
Undergraduate student Jerelyn Jones was among the crowds of Badgers cooling down with a cup of Babcock ice cream. Photo by: Althea Dotzour
Eliza Rusk found another way to cool off with a splash in the Welcome Plaza fountain. Eliza’s dad, Noah Natzke is a Double Badger and a current UW employee. Photo by: Althea Dotzour
At left, graduate student Theo Duong enjoys some shade and some orange custard chocolate chip ice cream with her roommate (at center), graduate student Huong Tran, along with Tran’s parents who are visiting from Vietnam. Photo by: Althea Dotzour
And there were plenty of activities for Badgers of all ages.
Bucky Badger led the way in sampling UW–Madison charcuterie fair during the celebration. Photo by: Jeff Miller
Chancellor Mnookin stopped to say hello as Open Seat Food Pantry staff Happy Xiong (center), a 2023 UW graduate, and Nicole Giuliani (right), a rising senior, invited guest to donate non-perishable food and personal hygiene items. Photo by: Jeff Miller
Back outside, there were plenty of fun and games to be had on the lawn in Alumni Park. Photo by: Althea Dotzour
Bucky Badger watched on as the next generation of Badgers jumped around a Jenga game. Photo by: Althea Dotzour
Bucky Badger was everywhere.
What a day! Ice cream delivered right from Bucky Badger. Photo by: Althea Dotzour
Bucky Badger poses with the newest Bucky on Parade statue, “Honor the Air, Land and Water." The new statue, featuring iconography that represents the university’s past, present, and future, was painted by art professor John Hitchcock, with assistance from UW–Madison student Kaylee Herrmann, an undergraduate with the Art Department. Photo by: Althea Dotzour
Kids couldn't resist the chance to hang out with Bucky. Photo by: Bryce Richter
It’s an exciting time for this family. At left, Jinx Lunger (alum from 1996) poses with her daughter, Zibby Lunger, who will be starting as a Badger this fall. The duo are attending SOAR and were excited to get to participate in the 175th Anniversary Launch Day Celebration. Photo by: Althea Dotzour
The UW Marching Band and Spirit Squad got the crowd on its feet.
Members of the UW Marching Band, led by Associate Director of Bands Corey Pompey, gave a 5th Quarter performance. Photo by: Jeff Miller
Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin spoke to the crowd, saying, “We know that to be truly excellent, we must educate our students to add something of value to the world, and we must share our discoveries beyond the borders of the campus. That’s the Wisconsin Idea!” Photo by: Bryce Richter
Members of the UW Spirit Squad got the audience on its feet. Photo by: Bryce Richter
Some couldn't resist the chance to dance the polka. Photo by: Bryce Richter
A fireworks finale lit up Lake Mendota.
The crowd enjoyed Terrace brats and beverages as dusk fell. Photo by: Bryce Richter
There wasn't a bad seat in the house. Photo by: Jeff Miller
Some gathered close to the lakeshore to watch the fireworks display. Photo by: Bryce Richter
Bucky Badger stood proud as the fireworks burst over Lake Mendota. Photo by: Bryce Richter
Just the beginning
The fireworks finale closed out a a day of celebration that marks the beginning of UW’s 175th anniversary celebrations, which will continue through the academic year.