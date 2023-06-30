 Skip to main content
Photo gallery UW employees beat the heat with a cool scoop of Babcock ice cream

June 30, 2023

University of Wisconsin–Madison administrators, deans and directors hosted an ice cream social on June 27 as a gesture of thanks for employees’ hard work and dedication throughout the academic year. They served up our world-famous Babcock ice cream while the UW Marching Band played for the crowd.

Six members of the UW Marching Band's brass section point their instruments to the sky as they play a rousing number on Bascom Hill.

The UW Marching Band put on a show as hundreds of UW employees enjoyed the ice cream social. Photo by: Jeff Miller

LaVar Charleston works the ice cream serving line under a red and white tent during a staff appreciation ice cream social on Bascom Hill.

LaVar Charleston, UW–Madison’s chief diversity officer, joined UW leaders serving ice cream. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Three people sit on Bascom Hill eating ice cream from cups and smiling at the camera.

From left to right, research specialists Harneel Kaur, Ashley Chung and Amit Sharma found some shade on the hill. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Two women at the ice cream social smile while taking bites of ice cream.

At left, Jennifer Taylor, director of international faculty and staff services in the UW–Madison International Division, enjoys her ice cream alongside visiting professional peer, Cara Mitchell Lawson, assistant director of scholar services in the Office of International Student and Scholar Services at Northwestern University. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin smiles wide as she works the serving line. She is scooping ice cream into a cup as others around her do the same.

Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin joined the service line in appreciation for the hard work of UW–Madison employees. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Three undergraduate students wearing red UW Housing Staff T-shirts hold up popsicles and smile during a Staff Appreciation Ice Cream Social on Bascom Hill.

From left to right, undergraduate students and University Housing staff Michael Wright, Eric Tlatoa, and Olivia Neubauer beat the heat with frozen popsicles. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Tom Staskal smiles as he scoops a bite of ice cream. He is wearing sunglasses and a neon safety vest with a radio pinned to his shirt.

Tom Staskal, a parking enforcement office with Transportation Services, scoops a dish of ice cream during the event. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Three women in red shirts raise their hands in celebration and smile at the camera. They're standing on Bascom Hill with Bascom Hall behind them and a big lawn sign in front of them that reads Thank You UW Staff 2023.

From left to right, Recreation & Wellbeing custodial staff Diana Garcia de Olivares, Sleidy Pinilla and Estela Tecuanhuey strike a pose. Photo by: Jeff Miller

