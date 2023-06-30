Photo gallery UW employees beat the heat with a cool scoop of Babcock ice cream
University of Wisconsin–Madison administrators, deans and directors hosted an ice cream social on June 27 as a gesture of thanks for employees’ hard work and dedication throughout the academic year. They served up our world-famous Babcock ice cream while the UW Marching Band played for the crowd.
The UW Marching Band put on a show as hundreds of UW employees enjoyed the ice cream social.
LaVar Charleston, UW–Madison’s chief diversity officer, joined UW leaders serving ice cream.
From left to right, research specialists Harneel Kaur, Ashley Chung and Amit Sharma found some shade on the hill.
At left, Jennifer Taylor, director of international faculty and staff services in the UW–Madison International Division, enjoys her ice cream alongside visiting professional peer, Cara Mitchell Lawson, assistant director of scholar services in the Office of International Student and Scholar Services at Northwestern University.
Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin joined the service line in appreciation for the hard work of UW–Madison employees.
From left to right, undergraduate students and University Housing staff Michael Wright, Eric Tlatoa, and Olivia Neubauer beat the heat with frozen popsicles.
Tom Staskal, a parking enforcement office with Transportation Services, scoops a dish of ice cream during the event.
From left to right, Recreation & Wellbeing custodial staff Diana Garcia de Olivares, Sleidy Pinilla and Estela Tecuanhuey strike a pose.
