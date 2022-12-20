Pay plan increases to take effect in January

In January, UW–Madison will provide a 2 percent wage increase to most employees under the 2021–2023 pay plan.

The pay plan, approved in December 2021 by the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Employment Relations (JCOER), specified a 4 percent increase that would be implemented in two phases. The first 2 percent increase took effect in January 2022. The second 2 percent increase will take effect in January 2023.

All academic staff, faculty, limited and university staff are eligible to receive the pay plan increase. Some employee categories are not eligible, including temporary employees and student hourly employees.

The 2 percent increase will be effective Jan. 1, 2023. Employees who have met the eligibility criteria will see the increase on their earnings statement for Jan. 26. Employees receiving the pay increase will receive a written communication informing them of their new pay rate when that pay rate becomes effective and when the increase will be reflected on their paycheck.

Employees paid at or above the maximum salary range for their position will again receive the 2 percent increase as a base adjustment (not a lump sum payment), provided eligibility criteria are met.

To be eligible to receive the pay increase, individuals must have been employed in their current positions on Dec. 1, 2022. Employees must also have completed UW–Madison’s sexual harassment prevention training, completed cybersecurity awareness training and met performance expectations as identified in their last performance evaluation. Supervisors are required to complete performance evaluations for the employees they supervise. Additional criteria may apply at the divisional level.

Building Trades Agreement

UW–Madison also came to a collective bargaining agreement with the campus building trades employees. To go into effect, the contracts will need JCOER and full legislative approval as well as a signature from the governor. The building trades are the only certified bargaining unit on campus. Under state law, the union can only bargain over wages up to the Consumer Price Index. The agreement calls for the trades employees to receive a 4.7 percent increase for 2022–2023, effective Jan. 1, 2023. If there is a delay in implementation, eligible trades employees will receive a lump sum payment equal to the amount of the increase for all hours in pay status going back to the effective date of the contract.