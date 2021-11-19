Nearly 300 second and third shift staff members at UW–Madison had an opportunity to enjoy good food, socialize with colleagues, and meet Bucky Badger at an employee appreciation event on the night of Wednesday, Nov. 17 at Union South. “Celebrating Our Community” was designed to highlight the contributions of second and third shift employees, whose work often goes unnoticed by those who study, research, and work on campus during business hours.

Welcoming remarks were provided by Rob Cramer, interim vice chancellor for finance and administration, and LaVar Charleston, deputy vice chancellor and chief diversity officer. Both cited the numerous contributions of these employees to the achievement of UW–Madison’s mission and to the national and international recognition our university achieves in the areas of teaching, research, physical beauty, and public service.

Presentations were translated into Spanish, Hmong, Tibetan, Chinese, Nepali, and American Sign Language. Attendees went home with gift bags containing items from appreciative contributors across campus.

“Celebrating Our Community” was co-sponsored by the Division of Diversity, Equity & Educational Achievement (DDEEA) and the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration (VCFA). Second and third shift employees are employed by several divisions across campus, working in areas such as physical plant maintenance, police services, athletics, recreation, dining services, and housing services for students.