 Skip to main content
Link to news home page
News

Photo gallery Late-night event celebrates the contributions of second and third shift staff

November 19, 2021 By Marilyn Gardner

Nearly 300 second and third shift staff members at UW–Madison had an opportunity to enjoy good food, socialize with colleagues, and meet Bucky Badger at an employee appreciation event on the night of Wednesday, Nov. 17 at Union South. “Celebrating Our Community” was designed to highlight the contributions of second and third shift employees, whose work often goes unnoticed by those who study, research, and work on campus during business hours.

Welcoming remarks were provided by Rob Cramer, interim vice chancellor for finance and administration, and LaVar Charleston, deputy vice chancellor and chief diversity officer. Both cited the numerous contributions of these employees to the achievement of UW–Madison’s mission and to the national and international recognition our university achieves in the areas of teaching, research, physical beauty, and public service.

Presentations were translated into Spanish, Hmong, Tibetan, Chinese, Nepali, and American Sign Language. Attendees went home with gift bags containing items from appreciative contributors across campus.

“Celebrating Our Community” was co-sponsored by the Division of Diversity, Equity & Educational Achievement (DDEEA) and the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration (VCFA). Second and third shift employees are employed by several divisions across campus, working in areas such as physical plant maintenance, police services, athletics, recreation, dining services, and housing services for students.

Nearly 300 people attend Celebrating Our Community, a late-night event honoring 2nd- and 3rd-shift employees and staff.

Nearly 300 people attend Celebrating Our Community, a late-night event honoring 2nd- and 3rd-shift employees and staff. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Attendees select tailgate-style food from a catered buffet line.

Attendees select tailgate-style food from a catered buffet line. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Bucky Badger offers a football to Guadalupe Jensen, a second-shift custodian lead for Gordon Dining and Event Center.

Bucky Badger offers a football to Guadalupe Jensen, a second-shift custodian lead for Gordon Dining and Event Center. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Bucky Badger poses for a photo with attendees.

Bucky Badger poses for a photo with attendees. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Bucky Badger was a lively presence at the tailgate.

Bucky Badger was a lively presence at the tailgate. Photo by: Jeff Miller

LaVar Charleston, deputy vice chancellor and chief diversity officer, and Bucky Badger announce a raffle ticket number for a gift-bag prize.

LaVar Charleston, deputy vice chancellor and chief diversity officer, and Bucky Badger announce a raffle ticket number for a gift-bag prize. Photo by: Jeff Miller

From left and right of center, Rob Cramer, interim vice chancellor for finance and administration, and LaVar Charleston, deputy vice chancellor and chief diversity officer, take turns announcing raffle ticket numbers.

From left and right of center, Rob Cramer, interim vice chancellor for finance and administration, and LaVar Charleston, deputy vice chancellor and chief diversity officer, take turns announcing raffle ticket numbers. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Audience members listen to a presentation.

Audience members listen to a presentation. Photo by: Jeff Miller

At left, Amy Free, a sign language interpreter with the McBurney Disability Resource Center, translates the spoken comments of Bretagne Ballard, associate director of student engagement and advocacy in University Housing.

At left, Amy Free, a sign language interpreter with the McBurney Disability Resource Center, translates the spoken comments of Bretagne Ballard, associate director of student engagement and advocacy in University Housing. Photo by: Jeff Miller

See more photo stories
Share via Facebook
Share via Twitter
Share via Linked In
Share via Email

Tags: Division of Diversity Equity and Educational Achievement, employees, recent sightings

You may also like…