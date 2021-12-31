Campus COVID update: Reminder on childcare flexibilities

This message is being translated into multiple languages. Check back for updates.

To our UW–Madison employees,

Yesterday, Dec. 30, Madison Metropolitan School District announced it will not resume instruction until Jan. 6 and will shift on that date to virtual classes for a period of time. We are closely monitoring the actions of other school districts in our surrounding area; at this time, we are not aware of other area school districts having made similar announcements.

We recognize that changes to the K-12 schedule, which school officials attribute to the increase in COVID-19 cases in Dane County, will affect our employees with students at home.

To support employees and to lessen these challenges, the university is reminding units to continue to offer workplace flexibility to employees, when possible and appropriate.

If you are an employee seeking assistance in balancing work and childcare (or elder care) responsibilities, we encourage you to speak with your supervisor, department chair or local human resources contact.

Workplace flexibilities may include remote work, alternative work weeks, variable hours, reassignment, and other options, implemented wherever feasible. Each employee concern will be individually evaluated based on duties, work environment, and workplace needs.

For complete information about family caregiving options, resources and contacts, visit https://hr.wisc.edu/covid19/family-caregiving/

Alternately, the university also offers a number of leave options for employees: https://hr.wisc.edu/covid19/leave/

UW-Madison began winter break at the end of finals on Dec. 23 and begins the spring semester on Jan. 25. Campus remains open for normal business, and there are no changes or updates to campus operations at this time.

UW leaders continue to evaluate plans and policies on a regular basis as new information and public health guidance emerges. We will provide additional information about campus testing plans and protocols as soon as it is available ahead of the semester.

Finally, as more contagious versions of the virus that causes COVID-19 continue to be a concern in our community, we would urge you to be aware of the latest advice: Avoid coming to your workplace with cold or flu-like symptoms and get tested through UHS or in the community; get your booster shot, if you’re eligible; wear a well-fitted mask; be aware of the latest guidance for those who test positive or are exposed and celebrate as safely as possible this New Year’s Eve.

For the latest updates, please continue visiting https://covidresponse.wisc.edu/

We wish you a happy new year and thank you for your service to UW–Madison.

Office of the Chancellor