‘Go Big Read’ seeking suggestions for 2024-25 book 

Fiction, non-fiction.

Books about the past, present and future.

Go Big Read has had them all. But what’s next? That’s where you come in.

UW–Madison’s common reading program is seeking title suggestions of any book relating to contemporary issues of broad interest to the campus community. Book suggestions can be made on the Go Big Read website through Nov. 27.

The ideal selection should have the following qualities:

Be readable, relevant, engaging, and well-written

Appeal to people with diverse backgrounds and experiences

Encompass sufficient depth and scope to generate discussions from different points of view

Be conducive to teaching and learning, and offer opportunities for integration into academic programs

Lend itself to a variety of activities and programming

The ideal book might also have a subject or author with a Wisconsin connection, an author who may be able to visit campus, cross-disciplinary appeal, and promote the Wisconsin Experience by engaging “issues that matter.”

After the submission period ends, a review committee will read and discuss the suggested books before making recommendations to Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin, who will make the final selection. Interested faculty, academic staff and university staff interested in joining the committee can apply until 5 p.m. Nov. 14.

Weren’t able to catch the Nov. 7 event with David McRaney, author of “How Minds Change: The Surprising Science of Belief, Opinion, and Persuasion,” the 2023-24 Go Big Read selection? You can watch the recorded livestream here, and read about it here.

Previous Go Big Read books include “How the Word is Passed: A Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America” by Clint Smith, “Transcendent Kingdom” by Yaa Gyasi, “Parkland” by Dave Cullen, “The Death and Life of the Great Lakes” by Dan Egan, “The Poison Squad” by Deborah Blum and “Evicted” by Matthew Desmond.

The Go Big Read program is an initiative of the Office of the Chancellor. It engages members of the campus community and beyond in a shared, academically focused reading experience.