Go Big Read seeking book suggestions for 2022-23 

The shelf of books chosen for the Go Big Read program grows, with the latest being “Transcendent Kingdom” by Yaa Gyasi. What will the next book be? That’s where you come in.

UW–Madison’s common reading program is seeking submissions for the 2022-23 year. Title suggestions will be accepted through Nov. 30 and can be made online.

Once again, the theme for Go Big Read is “contemporary issues” — topics such as technology, climate change, health care, or any other issue that’s spurring conversation.

Books can be fiction or nonfiction. The ideal selection should have the following qualities:

Be readable, relevant, engaging and well-written.

Appeal to people with diverse backgrounds and experiences.

Encompass sufficient depth and scope to generate discussions from different points of view.

Be conducive to teaching and learning, and offer opportunities for integration into academic programs.

Lend itself to a variety of activities and programming.

The book might also have a subject or author with a Wisconsin connection, an author who may be able to visit campus, cross-disciplinary appeal, and promote the Wisconsin Experience by engaging “issues that matter.”

After the submission period ends, a review committee will read and discuss the suggested books before making recommendations to Chancellor Rebecca Blank, who will make the final selection.

Previous Go Big Read books include “Parkland” by Dave Cullen, “The Poison Squad” by Deborah Blum, “Evicted” by Matthew Desmond, “Just Mercy” by Bryan Stevenson, “I Am Malala” by Malala Yousafzai and and “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” by Rebecca Skloot.

The Go Big Read Program is sponsored by the Office of the Chancellor.