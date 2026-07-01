Campus cooling issues
Last updated
UW–Madison campus buildings are experiencing higher than normal temperatures and humidity due to a broken chilled water line.
Campus is still open and operating, but many buildings are warmer and some are temporarily closed to the public and not cooled at all.
Facilities Planning & Management crews are working on short-term mitigation measures as well as a long-term fix.
- Students have received information if their classes are relocated
- Employees have received detailed information by email on work arrangements.
- Some events and services are being altered, but camps, SOAR and the Unions are still open and operating.
Please see the latest updates below and a companion FAQ, which is being sent to all students, faculty and staff and being translated into multiple languages.
On this page
Latest updates
Building closures
The following buildings will be closed to the public and locked as of Tuesday, June 30
- 21 N. Park Street
- 45 N. Charter Street
- Agricultural Hall
- Agricultural Engineering Hall
- Armory & Gymnasium (Red Gym)
- Bascom Hall
- Bradley Memorial Building
- Educational Sciences
- Fleet & Service Garage
- Grainger Hall
- Henry Taylor Hall
- Hiram Smith Hall
- Ingraham Hall
- Kurt F. Wendt Commons
- Music Hall
- North Hall
- Radio Hall
- Science Hall
- Service Memorial Institute
- South Hall
- Stock Pavillion
- William H. Sewell Social Sciences Building
- William S. Middleton Building
The following buildings will be generally closed to the public.
These buildings will have partial access and cooling preserved for specialty areas and functions. FP&M staff are working with building managers on detailed plans.
- 445 Henry Mall
- Below Alumni Center (One Alumni Place)
- Bardeen Medical Laboratories
- McArdle Building
- Medical Sciences Center
- Nancy Nicholas Hall
- University Club (432 East Campus Mall)
- Van Hise Hall
- Van Vleck Hall
- Vilas Communication Hall
- W. J. Brogden Psychology Building
Frequently asked questions
Last updated June 30, 2026, 2:46 pm
General questions
A chilled water main supply line at one of the three heating and cooling plants that serve campus suffered a significant break. Chilled water provides cooling (air conditioning) for campus.
In the short term, UW crews have secured and are in the process of installing approximately 30 temporary chillers across campus. However, there will still be a shortfall from our normal cooling capacity until a permanent new chilled water line can be installed. This is expected to take at least one month.
Yes, however, some operations are being adjusted. A number of buildings will be without cooling and will be temporarily closed to the public. Other buildings will have limited cooling and experience higher than normal temperatures until a longer-term fix is completed.
- Drink water frequently; don’t wait until you feel thirsty. Avoid excessive caffeine or energy drinks.
- Take a preventative break if you feel overheated. Cool down in an air-conditioned building, if possible.
- Take a 10-minute cool down break every two hours for temperatures over 80°F.
- Take a 10-minute cool down break every hour for temperatures over 100°F.
- Use a fan to increase air movement. To ensure electrical and cooling systems run efficiently, do not bring in any personal air conditioning units. Standard personal fans are permitted.
- For employees that work outside, keep in regular contact via phone or radio and/or use a buddy system to maintain communication.
- Take extra care if you are sensitive to heat illness.
Student questions
Students with classes in affected buildings will receive a message from their instructor if their class has been relocated.
Contact your instructor. Instructors are being asked to provide reasonable flexibility to students with health conditions affected by heat.
Employee questions
Yes. Buildings will be open for regular business hours on Monday, June 29 and will close to the public and be locked at the end of the day.
If you are unable to collect your items on Monday, please inform your supervisor when you will be accessing them. Use your UW-issued access card or key to access your space and collect your items.
If you normally do not have after-hours access to your workspace, please work with your supervisor to make appropriate arrangements.
Contact your supervisor or manager.
See the message sent to all employees on June 28. If your question isn’t answered, contact your supervisor or HR rep.
In rare circumstances, employees may request an exception to allow continued work in a closed building. Contact your supervisor or manager to seek an exception.
Generally, if your workspace is cooled, employees do not require permission to work in their regular building. If your workspace is in an area that is not cooled, permission is required. Work with your supervisor and your local HR unit to confirm your situation and make appropriate arrangements.
Many campus buildings remain open with working air conditioning. Memorial Union and Union South have air conditioning and are good places to cool down.
Visiting campus
Yes. Campus is still open for normal business. Program participants will be advised of any changes.
Yes, however food service at the Memorial Union may be more limited than normal. All dining operations at Union South are unchanged. Find more information about campus dining options.
There are no additional parking restrictions on campus at this time. Visitor parking remains open and available. Standard parking regulations are still in effect.
Check the website of your event or program to learn about any potential changes or contact the organizer.
Building questions
Many buildings will continue to operate with limited cooling. This is being done to conserve and reallocate cooling to priority areas. Other buildings will have their cooling turned off and will be closed temporarily. Again, this step is being taken to conserve and reallocate cooling to priority areas.
No. These buildings will be closed to the public at the end of the business day on Monday. Unless a manager or supervisor grants an exception, employees whose primary work locations are in buildings that have been closed must work with their manager or supervisor to make alternative work arrangements, including temporarily working from home if duties can be performed remotely. Please see the message sent to campus on June 28.
Yes, impacted buildings will be locked and UWPD will provide increased patrols for these facilities.
If you have questions or need guidance, please contact your supervisor or your building manager. You may also reach out to the Campus Events Services Office for support; however, please note that all campus facilities are experiencing some level of impact and relocations may not be possible. Please share information about any changes with event attendees, and on your website, if applicable.
Contact your dean or director for guidance. Publish information about your changes on your website and notify your key stakeholders.
No.
Youth programming has been identified as a priority for cooling on campus. Program coordinators will communicate directly about any changes.
No. Normal cooling levels will be maintained for patient care.
To ensure our building’s electrical and cooling systems run efficiently, please do not bring in any personal or window air conditioning units. Standard personal fans are permitted.
The UW–Madison community has stepped up and asked how to help. There are simple actions that we all can take to limit the impact and help conserve energy, which include:
- Turn off lights.
- Limit entry to and exit of buildings.
- Keep blinds or window treatments closed.
- Do not open windows to outside air (which makes buildings warmer).
- Turn off heat-generating equipment not currently in use, except for shared refrigerators.
- Do not leave lithium ion batteries charging unattended.
Custodial service in these buildings will be limited, and some custodians may be reassigned to other buildings. However, custodial staff will continue routine checks on closed and partially closed buildings to monitor for any urgent needs.
Custodial service will continue normally in open buildings.
If there is a space in your building that needs to be urgently addressed, please contact Physical Plant Customer Service.
Due to the possibility of continued or additional severe heat waves, buildings are expected to remain closed until the repairs are completed.
No.
For closed buildings: All inbound mail (Campus, US Postal, FedEx, Spee-Dee, UPS) will be sorted by building and held at 45 N. Charter St. for pickup by appointment only. Please note that packages cannot exceed 2 feet x 2 feet x 2 feet; departments are responsible for arranging and coordinating delivery with the service provider for anything larger. Signs are being installed directing delivery drivers to 45 N. Charter St.
For outbound mail, building pickups are temporarily suspended. Instead, staff must make an appointment to drop off items directly at 45 N. Charter St. Additionally, UPS shipments must now be requested via the UPS shipping request form.
To set an appointment to pick up or drop off mail, call Campus Services at 608-262-1574.
In general, scheduled remodeling and maintenance work will proceed as planned. However, emergency and urgent repairs are being prioritized.
Increased humidity can lead to mold growth. Please continue to check your building for dark spots. Increased moisture can also lead to pooling water or damp spots on floors that can create slip hazards. Report any concerns to Physical Plant Customer Service. Starting July 2, Physical Plant is walking buildings to inspect for mold and other issues and begin mitigation measures if necessary.
Contact your supervisor, who can contact your dean’s office. If you need further assistance, contact ChilledWaterConcerns@wisc.edu.
Parking and transportation
If you have a parking permit, contact your Unit Transportation Coordinator (UTC) to arrange temporary accommodations. Click here to find your UTC and their contact information.
If you can’t find your UTC, please contact Transportation Services customer service.
Yes, the garages will remain open at Grainger Hall and 21 N. Park Street. Elevator access may be restricted to card access only.
If you have a current campus parking permit, it will expire on August 31.
- Flex permits: If you have a Flex permit, no action is needed. You will not be charged for parking if you are not using your permit.
- If you want to stop payroll deductions or receive a refund on your current parking permit, cancel your permit by contacting Transportation Services. Please note that choosing this option means you will forfeit your parking spot through August 31.
- If you want to hold your parking spot through August 31, keep your permit. Please note: if you choose this option, payroll deductions will continue and you will not receive a refund.
There may be parking permits available. Space is limited, and there is no guarantee that permits will be available in your preferred lot. Learn about parking options through the end of summer by contacting Transportation Services.
You can also park in a campus garage where visitor parking is available. Please note that parking availability varies, and hourly rates apply.
No: canceling your current permit will not affect next year’s parking permits. Transportation Services is currently accepting and processing applications for 2026-27 permits. Approved permits will be valid starting September 1. If you receive an assignment, accept it by the deadline as you normally would. Please contact your Unit Transportation Coordinator (UTC) if you have questions.
You can temporarily park in loading/unloading zones in the parking lot at or near the building.
Bicycle racks and any bicycles moved to make room for temporary chiller units are relocated within the same building area. If you can’t find your bike, please complete the cyclist and pedestrian feedback form. If possible, please state when and where your bike was last seen and a physical description.
Yes. Fleet Garage is open, and you can bring your vehicle in for your scheduled appointment. If you have questions, please contact the garage at 608-262-3555 or fleet@fpm.wisc.edu.
Yes, you may still pick up your vehicle at 27 North Charter Street, Room 110 with your reservation number. Reference the instructions to pick up a reserved Fleet vehicle after hours.
For additional information visit the Fleet website or contact the Fleet office at 608-262-1307 or fleet@fpm.wisc.edu.