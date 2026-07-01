Campus cooling issues

UW–Madison campus buildings are experiencing higher than normal temperatures and humidity due to a broken chilled water line.

Campus is still open and operating, but many buildings are warmer and some are temporarily closed to the public and not cooled at all.

Facilities Planning & Management crews are working on short-term mitigation measures as well as a long-term fix.

Students have received information if their classes are relocated

Employees have received detailed information by email on work arrangements.

Some events and services are being altered, but camps, SOAR and the Unions are still open and operating.

Please see the latest updates below and a companion FAQ, which is being sent to all students, faculty and staff and being translated into multiple languages.