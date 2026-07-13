July 13 campus cooling update

Campus remains open and operating as higher temperatures return to the region.

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Latest information about campus cooling issues Find the latest updates and frequently asked questions. To the campus community, I’m emailing today with an update on the ongoing work to restore normal cooling for the UW–Madison campus. Campus remains open and operating as crews address the broken chilled water line and manage cooling needs. It is anticipated that this week will be more challenging as higher temperatures return to the region.

To give you an idea of the scope of the challenge, the pipe that broke is approximately 4 feet in diameter, buried 20 feet underground and is surrounded by other buried utilities. Before repairs can begin, the adjacent infrastructure is being stabilized and soil retention is being installed so the site can be fully excavated and the entirety of the situation can be assessed. If you are in the area near the broken pipe you likely have seen this work in progress.

You also might have seen what look like semi-trailers parked in certain campus areas. Facilities Planning & Management has placed temporary chillers around campus and continues to carefully manage cooling for priority areas. These are a vital part of our short-term strategy and will, of course, be removed as soon as repairs are completed.

For the week ahead, the Campus Cooling Issues page is the best place to find the most up-to-date information and answers.

Priority areas such as patient care and critical research spaces are being cooled. Many other facilities are also being cooled, but with varying weather conditions and cooling loads building temperature and humidity may fluctuate depending on the location, day and time.

Many other facilities are also being cooled, but with varying weather conditions and cooling loads building temperature and humidity may fluctuate depending on the location, day and time. With these factors in mind, buildings that are temporarily closed are expected to remain closed until repairs are completed . We expect to know more soon, but at this point, we are still estimating repairs will take weeks.

. We expect to know more soon, but at this point, we are still estimating repairs will take weeks. Closed and partially closed buildings are being monitored for temperature and humidity. If you discover a maintenance or custodial need in a closed building or area, please work with your building manager. In case of emergency, please contact FP&M Physical Plant Customer Service at 608-263-3333.

We will continue to provide updates on the Campus Cooling Issues page. If you have questions that are not addressed or need assistance for your particular situation, please reach out to ChilledWaterConcerns@wisc.edu.

Thank you again for your understanding and flexibility as we work through this challenge together. I plan to send a campus message about this situation every week until it is resolved, with important updates posted as needed.

Robert Cramer

Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration