July 27 campus cooling update

Progress continues toward buildings reopening before students return for fall semester

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To the campus community,

We continue to make progress restoring the campus chilled water supply and appreciate your patience and understanding while outdoor temperatures remain high this week. The work is proceeding as efficiently as possible. During inspections last week, the engineers working to resolve the issue identified an additional section of chilled water pipe that requires replacement. Work to replace the additional pipe is beginning this week, and we continue to expect that facilities will be ready as students return for the fall semester.

We will have additional news soon on the timing for re-opening of buildings. In the meantime:

Please remember that buildings that have been temporarily closed will remain closed until after repairs are completed.

If your work or work location has changed during this situation, please wait to receive further instructions before returning to your regular building.

If you discover a maintenance or custodial need in a closed building or area, please work with your building manager. In case of emergency, please contact Facilities Planning & Management Physical Plant Customer Service at 608-263-3333.

Thank you again for your cooperation and patience as we work through restoring the chilled water supply. We will continue to provide regular updates and posts on the Campus Cooling Issues page.

If you have questions that are not addressed or need assistance for your particular situation, please reach out to ChilledWaterConcerns@wisc.edu.

Robert Cramer

Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration