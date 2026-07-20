July 20 campus cooling update

Based on current information, repairs to the broken chilled water line are expected to be completed before students return for the fall semester.

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To the campus community,

Thank you for your resilience through ongoing challenges to our operations, exacerbated by wildfire smoke that impacted campus and much of Wisconsin last week. I appreciate everyone on campus who made last-minute changes to support the health and safety of our campus community.

I’m pleased to share some good news in this week’s campus cooling update: If you listened in to the Board of Regents meeting last Thursday, you likely heard that, based on current information, repairs to the broken chilled water line are expected to be completed before students return for the fall semester.

This is a complicated repair project, and I’m grateful to the many experts helping ensure a fix that meets short-term timelines and long-term campus needs. We will continue to share more about repair timelines as we make progress. A few reminders:

Please remember that buildings that have been temporarily closed will remain closed until repairs are completed.

If your work or work location has changed during this situation, wait to receive further instructions before returning to your regular building.

If you discover a maintenance or custodial need in a closed building or area, please work with your building manager. In case of emergency, please contact FP&M Physical Plant Customer Service at 608-263-3333.

Thank you again for your cooperation and patienceas we work through this unexpected challenge. We will continue to provide these weekly updates and posts on the Campus Cooling Issues page.

If you have questions that are not addressed or need assistance for your particular situation, please reach out to ChilledWaterConcerns@wisc.edu.



Robert Cramer

Vice Chancellor for Finance and AdministrationStory copy here.