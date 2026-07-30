July 30 campus cooling update

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To the campus community,

Thank you again for your continued flexibility throughout the last several weeks of work to repair and restore the chilled water system to normal operations. The well-being of our faculty, staff, students and many visitors has been paramount as these efforts have proceeded.

I am pleased to announce that all closed and partially closed buildings will fully reopen on August 10, 2026. All employees should return to their standard workplace arrangements on this date. Please work with your supervisor if you have questions.

Facilities Planning & Management (FP&M) and building managers have monitored facilities during the closure and are completing a series of checks to ensure that buildings are ready to be reoccupied by August 10, 2026. Please see the updated FAQ page for more details on the steps taken to open facilities and restore services.

In the event you have further questions that cannot be answered by your supervisor, please email chilledwaterconcerns@wisc.edu.

We continue to monitor temperature and humidity changes. At this time, the temporary chillers play a critical role in providing cooling to campus. Once they are no longer needed, both the chillers and generators will be removed.

I continue to be impressed by the work of our team and our partners to address the immediate challenges and anticipate future needs.

Thank you again for your assistance and understanding.

Robert Cramer

Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration