August 3 campus cooling update

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To the campus community,

Thank you again for your continued flexibility throughout the last several weeks of work to repair and restore the chilled water system to normal operations.

This email serves as a reminder that campus buildings will reopen on Monday, August 10, 2026. All employees are expected to return to their standard workplace arrangements on this date. Please work with your supervisor as needed to facilitate your return to campus.

In the event you have further questions that cannot be answered by your supervisor, please email chilledwaterconcerns@wisc.edu.

Thank you again for all you do to advance our mission.

Robert Cramer

Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration