July 6 campus cooling update

Campus continues to be open and operating and cooling repairs are continuing

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This message, sent to all students, faculty and staff on July 6 is being translated into multiple languages. Check back soon.

Latest information about campus cooling issues Find the latest updates and frequently asked questions. To the campus community, For the week ahead, the guidance that we shared on June 28 continues to be in effect as we mitigate the impacts.

Campus is open and operating . Priority areas, including patient care and critical research spaces, are being cooled. Many other buildings are also being cooled, though temperatures and humidity might be higher than normal.

. Priority areas, including patient care and critical research spaces, are being cooled. Many other buildings are also being cooled, though temperatures and humidity might be higher than normal. Buildings that are temporarily closed are expected to remain closed until repairs are completed . Please do not plan to work in temporarily closed space until you hear otherwise or unless you have approval from your dean or vice chancellor approval. At this point, we are estimating repairs will take several more weeks.

. Please do not plan to work in temporarily closed space until you hear otherwise or unless you have approval from your dean or vice chancellor approval. At this point, we are estimating repairs will take several more weeks. Facilities Planning & Management is completing proactive walkthroughs of temporarily closed buildings. If you discover a maintenance or custodial need in a closed building or area, please work with your building manager . In case of emergency, please contact FP&M Physical Plant Customer Service at 608-263-3333.

We continue to add new resources and guidance to the campus cooling issues FAQ. If you have questions that are not addressed or need assistance for your particular situation, please reach out to ChilledWaterConcerns@wisc.edu.

We will continue to share more information as we have updates. We understand this is a challenging and disruptive event, especially when dealing with high summer temperatures and humidity. Thank you to the many teams from Student Affairs, our schools and colleges, researchers, and others in working tirelessly in our response efforts.

And to the entire UW–Madison community, thank you again for your assistance and understanding.

Robert Cramer

Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration