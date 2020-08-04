Photo gallery Voting starts on campus, with precautions
Early in-person absentee voting started in four large outdoor tents on campus this week for the Aug. 11 partisan primary, with poll workers wearing personal protective equipment and taking other safety measures. Four polling locations are open from noon to 4 p.m., from Monday August 3, to Thursday, August 6: Library Mall, Engineering Mall, DeJope Residence Hall and the Kohl Center. Voters are asked to wear face masks. On Election Day, poll workers will be taking similar precautions and will also offer drive-up voting.
A sign marks the way to an early in-person absentee voting site on Library Mall.
Poll worker Greg Smith answers questions from a voter about the election process.
A voter reads over an information card with details on voting.
Disinfectant is used to clean off a pen and clipboard between voters.
Poll workers Greg Smith (left) and Alexis Sutherland (right) help a voter.
Poll worker Alexis Sutherland signs as a witness on a voter's ballot envelope.
Poll workers wearing personal protective equipment help voters during an early in-person absentee voting session held on Library Mall.
Tags: recent sightings, voting