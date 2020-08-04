Early in-person absentee voting started in four large outdoor tents on campus this week for the Aug. 11 partisan primary, with poll workers wearing personal protective equipment and taking other safety measures. Four polling locations are open from noon to 4 p.m., from Monday August 3, to Thursday, August 6: Library Mall, Engineering Mall, DeJope Residence Hall and the Kohl Center. Voters are asked to wear face masks. On Election Day, poll workers will be taking similar precautions and will also offer drive-up voting.



1 A sign marks the way to an early in-person absentee voting site on Library Mall. Photo by: Bryce Richter

2 Poll worker Greg Smith answers questions from a voter about the election process. Photo by: Bryce Richter

3 A voter reads over an information card with details on voting. Photo by: Bryce Richter

4 Disinfectant is used to clean off a pen and clipboard between voters. Photo by: Bryce Richter

5 Poll workers Greg Smith (left) and Alexis Sutherland (right) help a voter. Photo by: Bryce Richter

6 Poll worker Alexis Sutherland signs as a witness on a voter's ballot envelope. Photo by: Bryce Richter

7 Poll workers wearing personal protective equipment help voters during an early in-person absentee voting session held on Library Mall. Photo by: Bryce Richter