When it’s hard to keep your balance, who would think dancing is a good idea? Susan Frikken, that’s who. The guest lecturer in physical therapy leads a class in “ballroom balance” for older adults worried about staying upright. Now, they’re overcoming their fear of falling — and having fun in the process. Fikken recruited a group of dedicated students to help. Says one: “What good is all this learning if we’re not actually going to apply it to the people in our community?”

UW–Madison video by Craig Wild