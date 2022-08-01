Photo gallery Voting has started for primary election
Early voting has started on campus for the Aug. 9 primary election. Early voting and voter registration will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays until Friday, Aug. 5, at Memorial Union and Union South; and also from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at the University Apartments Community Center. It’s also available at other Madison locations. For more information on voting go to vote.wisc.edu.
Staff from the City of Madison Clerk’s Office assist UW–Madison students registering to vote for the Aug. 9 Wisconsin primary election during early voting at a polling station in the Memorial Union. Early voting continues on campus until Friday.
At the early voting station, forms list the acceptable IDs for registering to vote.
