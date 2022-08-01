Early voting has started on campus for the Aug. 9 primary election. Early voting and voter registration will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays until Friday, Aug. 5, at Memorial Union and Union South; and also from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at the University Apartments Community Center. It’s also available at other Madison locations. For more information on voting go to vote.wisc.edu.



1 Staff from the City of Madison Clerk’s Office assist UW–Madison students registering to vote for the Aug. 9 Wisconsin primary election during early voting at a polling station in the Memorial Union. Early voting continues on campus until Friday. Photo by: Jeff Miller

2 At the early voting station, forms list the acceptable IDs for registering to vote. Photo by: Jeff Miller