Students cast their votes for the Nov. 3 presidential election during the first day of in-person absentee voting on Tuesday, at three outdoor tents set up on campus. The tents are outside Memorial Union, outside Union South and on East Campus Mall, and they’re open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Oct. 30. More people are expected to vote absentee this year because of the pandemic. Voters and pollworkers wore wearing face masks and practiced safety protocols.



1 Tents were set up to allow students and others to safely cast their votes during in-person absentee voting. Photo by: Jeff Miller

2 Staff from the City of Madison Clerk’s Office help students vote. Photo by: Jeff Miller

3 Students wait to cast their votes. An increased number of voters are choosing to vote absentee this year because of the pandemic. Photo by: Jeff Miller

4 Tents were set up for voting on East Campus Mall (pictured), at Memorial Union and at Union South. Photo by: Jeff Miller

5 A staff member from the City of Madison Clerk’s Office, right, signs a student’s registration to vote. The tents offer voter registration as well as voting. Photo by: Jeff Miller

6 A student collects a #BadgersVote sticker after casting a vote. Photo by: Jeff Miller