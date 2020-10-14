Staff from the Madison City Clerk’s office helped students register to vote in a series of events on campus in the past few weeks. All were wearing face masks and practicing safety protocols. The next phase is early in-person absentee voting and registration, which starts next week. It’s available from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., 7 days a week, from Oct. 20 to 30 at outdoor tents set up at Union South, Memorial Union and East Campus Mall outside Student Activity Center. UW–Madison is again competing in the Big Ten Voting Challenge, a competition among the 14 member institutions to see which have the highest voter turnout and the biggest increase.



1 Ann Elise Trafford, with the City of Madison Clerk’s Office, right, helps students register to vote. Photo by: Jeff Miller

2 Maddie Stein, a first-year student from Los Angeles, shows a sticker and Badgers Vote mask after registering to vote with City of Madison Clerk’s Office staff working an information table on East Campus Mall. Photo by: Jeff Miller

3 Stein fills out the documents to register to vote. Photo by: Jeff Miller

4 Pens and a clip board with instructions for how to register to vote are ready for students. Photo by: Jeff Miller