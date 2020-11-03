A dedicated group of UW–Madison students who are part of the #BadgersVote coalition came out the evening of Nov. 2 to create street chalkings reminding people to vote in the Nov. 3 presidential election. All were wearing face masks and practicing safety protocols as the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues.



1 On Nov. 2, students Ellen Abad Santos (left) and Angela Maloney work with others in the #BadgersVote coalition to chalk messages on East Campus Mall. Photo by: Jeff Miller

2 Maloney puts the finishing touches on an American flag, in chalk. Photo by: Jeff Miller

3 The evening was clear but cool for the chalkers. Photo by: Jeff Miller

4 A direct message: Bucky wants you to vote. Photo by: Jeff Miller

5 Student Gabi Runde finishes up a stenciled piece that points to the polling place. Photo by: Jeff Miller

6 #BadgersVote stencils and a little chalk made for colorful sidewalk art. Photo by: Jeff Miller