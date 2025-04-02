UW faculty and staff invited to help envision UW–Madison’s future at upcoming community conversations

The following message was sent on April 2 to all UW–Madison faculty and staff from Provost Charles Isbell, Jr. and Lauren Papp, associate dean for research in the School of Human Ecology.

Read this message in:

Dear faculty and staff members,

Over the past few months, a Visioning Committee convened by Chancellor Mnookin has been creating initial concepts to inform recommendations for the university’s next strategic framework. We are excited to share these concepts with the broader campus community and invite you to join us for an in-person community conversation to offer your feedback.

Despite this moment of uncertainty for higher education and UW–Madison, our deep belief in the importance of our mission means it is critical that we plan strategically for our future, even as we continue to respond to the urgency of the moment.

In each community conversation, a member of the Visioning Committee will present the initial concepts and facilitate a discussion around key questions about them. You’ll have the opportunity to submit feedback both as part of a small discussion group and individually.

Visit the registration page to see the scheduled in-person community conversations and register for the one that best fits your schedule. Employees may attend during work hours without loss of pay but will not be paid to attend a session outside their scheduled work hours. Let your supervisor know ahead of time if you plan to attend during your work hours — we expect that supervisors will provide flexibility where possible.

Each session is limited to 100 people, so sign up early!

All sessions will be conducted in English. However, if you’d like to participate in a community conversation in your preferred language, please contact Cultural Linguistic Services:

We hope you’ll join us in this unique opportunity to help envision the future of UW–Madison.

Thank you for your participation and continued dedication to UW–Madison.

On, Wisconsin!

Charles Isbell, Jr.

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Lauren Papp

Associate Dean for Research, School of Human Ecology (SOHE)