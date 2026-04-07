UW–Madison graduate programs ranked among the nation’s best by U.S. News

Nearly 20 programs ranked in their respective Top 10 lists, shining a light on the breadth and depth of the university’s graduate offerings.

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Nearly 20 UW graduate programs ranked in their respective top 10 lists from U.S. News and World Report, and for the first time, the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health ranked as a Tier 1 medical school for primary care, placing it among the top 16 in the nation. Photo: Bryce Richter / UW–Madison

University of Wisconsin–Madison graduate programs are once again highly ranked among the nation’s best in the 2026 edition of U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Graduate Schools.”

Highlights include high marks in several specific rankings — with nearly 20 ranking in their respective Top 10 lists — shining a light on the breadth and depth of the university’s overall graduate offerings.

“We have top-ranked graduate programs across the breadth of our campus, reflecting our research excellence and the world-class education we offer,” says John Zumbrunnen, provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs. “Students come to our outstanding programs from across the nation and around the world, and they leave those programs prepared for success and leadership in a wide range of fields.”

UW–Madison’s 2026 Top 10 Best Graduate Schools Rankings by U.S. News and World Report 1st Education Educational psychology (two-way tie) Rehabilitation counseling Speech-language pathology (two-way tie) Tier 1 Primary care medicine 2nd Elementary teacher education 3rd Curriculum and instruction Nuclear engineering (two-way tie) Real estate (three-way tie) Secondary teacher education 6th Clinical psychology (three-way tie) Educational administration and supervision Education policy (two-way tie) Industrial/manufacturing/systems engineering (three-way tie) Pharmacy (two-way tie) Veterinary medicine (three-way tie) 7th Special education 9th Chemical engineering (three-way tie) Student counseling and personnel services (two-way tie)

The University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, for instance, ranked as a Tier 1 medical school for primary care, placing it among the top 16 in the nation.

“This is the first time our medical school has been recognized as Tier 1 for primary care, reflecting our commitment to addressing critical physician workforce shortages,” says Nita Ahuja, dean of the School of Medicine and Public Health and vice chancellor for medical affairs at UW–Madison. “Out of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, about half contain federally-designated primary care shortage areas. We must close that gap to meet our vision of healthy people and healthy communities.”

For a third year in a row, the School of Education ranked No. 1 in the nation. School of Education programs also ranked highly, including first in educational psychology, first in rehabilitation counseling, second in elementary teacher education, third in curriculum and instruction, and third in secondary teacher education.

“It’s exciting to see our academic excellence highlighted across education, health fields, and the arts,” says School of Education Dean Marcelle Haddix. “Although the U.S. News rankings are but one measure of our School, they reinforce our commitment to leading nationally on pressing issues. From our ongoing efforts to address Wisconsin’s teacher workforce challenges to impactful research, meaningful engagement on topics like literacy, AI and the future of education, and student mental health — we remain dedicated to shaping a better future for all.”

The School of Education’s high marks, like with all the programs on this list, is a testament to the hard work of faculty and staff and to the caliber of its graduate students.

“Highly ranked graduate programs shine a spotlight on the dedication and expertise of the university’s faculty and staff,” says William J. Karpus, Dean of UW–Madison’s Graduate School and Vice Provost for Postdoctoral Affairs. “Preparing students for success is a shared endeavor, and I’m immensely proud of the community that makes it possible.”

Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin notes that the success of the university’s graduate programs not only affects students at UW–Madison but leaves a high-water mark far beyond the borders of the university.

“This year’s rankings reinforce UW–Madison’s international reputation for offering strong, high-quality educational opportunities,” Mnookin says. “Even more impressive is the wide variety of highly ranked graduate programs represented in the rankings, from education to veterinary medicine, demonstrating that Badgers across disciplines are committed to advancing the public good.”

UW–Madison graduate programs ranked in 2026

U.S. News and World Report does not rank all programs each year. View the most recent UW–Madison graduate program rankings for each department.

Audiology 12th overall three-way tie

Biological Sciences 30th overall five-way tie

Biostatistics 11th overall two-way tie

Business 48th overall for full-time MBA three-way tie Full-time MBA: 48th (three-way tie) Part-time MBA: 26th (four-way tie) Executive MBA: 29th (three-way tie) Real estate: 3rd (three-way tie) Ranked specialties: Accounting: 16th (10-way tie) Marketing: 22nd (three-way tie) Productions operations: 23rd (four-way tie) Business analytics: 25th (seven-way tie) Finance: 28th (three-way tie) Management: 30th (eight-way tie) Entrepreneurship: 33rd (five-way tie) Supply chain management: 33rd (four-way tie)

Chemistry 14th overall three-way tie

Clinical Psychology 6th overall three-way tie

Computer Science 15th overall four-way tie Ranked specialties: Programming language: 11th Systems: 12th

Earth Sciences 18th overall two-way tie

Education 1st overall Educational psychology: 1st (two-way tie) Elementary teacher education: 2nd Curriculum and instruction: 3rd Secondary teacher education: 3rd Educational administration and supervision: 6th Education policy: 6th (two-way tie) Special education: 7th Student counseling and personnel services: 9th (two-way tie) Higher education administration: 12th

Engineering 27th overall Ranked specialties: Nuclear engineering: 3rd (two-way tie) Industrial/manufacturing/systems engineering: 6th (three-way tie) Chemical engineering: 9th (three-way tie) Biological/agricultural engineering: 12th Computer engineering: 13th (three-way tie) Materials engineering: 14th (four-way tie) Electrical/electronic/communications engineering: 15th (seven-way tie) Mechanical engineering: 16th (four-way tie) Civil engineering: 17th (seven-way tie) Environmental/environmental health engineering: 17th (five-way tie) Biomedical/bioengineering engineering: 18th (seven-way tie)

Fine Arts 14th overall five-way tie

Law 26th overall four-way tie Ranked specialties: Clinical training: 24th (five-way tie) Constitutional law: 24th (two-way tie) Law schools with most grads in public interest law: 33rd (four-way tie) International law: 34th (five-way tie) Criminal law: 35th (10-way tie) Tax law: 37th (seven-way tie) Contracts/commercial law: 42nd (nine-way tie) Business/corporate law: 47th (eight-way tie) Intellectual property: 47th (14-way tie) Legal writing: 48th (nine-way tie) Environmental law: 51st (eight-way tie) Health care law: 55th (nine-way tie) Trial advocacy: 105th (16-way tie)

Mathematics 16th overall five-way tie

Medicine Tier 1 overall primary care Tier 2 overall research Ranked specialties: Most graduates practicing in rural areas: 18th Most graduates practicing in primary care: 48th Most graduates practicing in medically underserved areas: 63rd

Nursing 74th overall among schools offering a Doctor of Nursing practice Ranked specialty: Adult gerontology (acute care): 20th (five-way tie)

Occupational Therapy 15th overall five-way tie

Pharmacy 6th overall two-way tie

Physical Therapy 25th overall six-way tie

Physics 22nd overall six-way tie

Public Affairs 25th overall six-way tie Ranked specialties: Social policy: 6th (four-way tie) Health policy: 9th (two-way tie) Public policy analysis: 23rd (three-way tie)

Public Health 39th overall 10-way tie

Rehabilitation Counseling 1st overall

Speech-Language Pathology 1st overall two-way tie

Statistics 12th overall four-way tie