Chancellor Rebecca Blank and other UW–Madison faculty and staff welcomed outgoing System President Tommy Thompson to her Bascom Hall office on Wednesday, March 16, to thank him for guiding the system through the many challenges posed by the global pandemic, as well as his tireless support for higher education. Thompson, who has a bachelor’s degree and a law degree from UW–Madison, has been visiting the System’s 13 universities in his final weeks in the position. “President Thompson really answered the call two years ago when we badly needed a leader at System. I can’t imagine a better person to have been president of System during the pandemic,” Blank said.



1 Thompson and Blank share a laugh during his visit to Bascom Hall. Photo by: Jeff Miller

2 Thompson shows off a gift — a framed photograph depicting Thompson sharing an elbow-bump with a nursing student during a 2021 vaccine clinic tour. Photo by: Jeff Miller

3 UW–Madison School of Education Dean Diana Hess talks with Thompson. Photo by: Jeff Miller

4 Thompson, center, talks with UW–Madison Provost Karl Scholz, left, and UW–Madison Director of Athletics Chris McIntosh, right. Photo by: Jeff Miller

5 UW–Madison School of Nursing Dean Linda Scott talks Thompson. Photo by: Jeff Miller