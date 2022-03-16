Photo gallery System President Tommy Thompson given a warm good-bye at Bascom Hall
Chancellor Rebecca Blank and other UW–Madison faculty and staff welcomed outgoing System President Tommy Thompson to her Bascom Hall office on Wednesday, March 16, to thank him for guiding the system through the many challenges posed by the global pandemic, as well as his tireless support for higher education. Thompson, who has a bachelor’s degree and a law degree from UW–Madison, has been visiting the System’s 13 universities in his final weeks in the position. “President Thompson really answered the call two years ago when we badly needed a leader at System. I can’t imagine a better person to have been president of System during the pandemic,” Blank said.
Thompson and Blank share a laugh during his visit to Bascom Hall.
Thompson shows off a gift — a framed photograph depicting Thompson sharing an elbow-bump with a nursing student during a 2021 vaccine clinic tour.
UW–Madison School of Education Dean Diana Hess talks with Thompson.
Thompson, center, talks with UW–Madison Provost Karl Scholz, left, and UW–Madison Director of Athletics Chris McIntosh, right.
UW–Madison School of Nursing Dean Linda Scott talks Thompson.
