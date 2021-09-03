When the COVID-19 pandemic threw the world into turmoil in the spring of 2020, the experts at the Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory and the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene instead got to work, determining how they could support campus COVID-19 testing needs. By August 2020, working in tandem, they had successfully established a robust effort to perform thousands of weekly diagnostic COVID-19 tests, quickly detecting student and employee cases and helping keep the community safe. At a luncheon on Sept. 3, they were officially thanked by Chancellor Rebecca Blank, Athletic Director Chris MacIntosh, and others.



