The Wonders of Physics traveling show is back in action at schools and public events. It is now presented by UW–Madison outreach specialist Haddie McLean, a former TV meteorologist. In this video, she visits Pecatonica Elementary School in late 2021 to get the students excited about physics and science. In addition, the long-running annual Wonders of Physics show is scheduled to be back on campus in April.

Book the traveling show

More about the annual show

The interviews in this video with Haddie McLean and Clint Sprott were recorded remotely, in accordance with UW–Madison mask rules.