Sheehan named chief human resources officer at UW–Madison 

Patrick Sheehan has been chosen to lead as associate vice chancellor and chief human resources officer at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. Sheehan, who has served as the interim CHRO since Dec. 2021, will officially begin his role on Jan. 1, 2023.

Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration Rob Cramer says Sheehan brings a variety of leadership experiences, extensive knowledge about the university, solid existing relationships with university stakeholders, and a strong vision for the future of work at UW–Madison.

“Patrick is an exceptional leader,” Cramer adds. “He is compassionate and collaborative, and he understands that people are the foundation of everything we do at UW–Madison. I’m looking forward to his leadership of the Office of Human Resources team and to his partnership in advancing the work experience for all our employees.”

Prior to serving in the interim role, Sheehan was the human resources strategy lead for UW–Madison’s Administrative Transformation Program. He also previously worked as the university’s director of talent acquisition and retention, the director of workforce relations, and the employment relations chief.

“In human resources, we have the honor of strengthening the organization as a whole by empowering its people,” Sheehan says. “I’m excited to lead the Office of Human Resources in a permanent position and look forward to expanding our work and relationships across campus.”

A 10-member search and screen committee made recommendations to Cramer for finalists for the chief human resources officer position. Dean of the College of Letters and Science Eric Wilcots chaired the committee. Four finalists visited campus in mid-November and met with various stakeholder groups.

All members of the campus community were invited to attend public presentations and provide feedback on the candidates. Two finalists returned for additional visits in December.

“My thanks to Dean Wilcots and the members of the search and screen committee,” says Cramer. “They did an exceptional job bringing forward a strong group of finalists for consideration. And my thanks to all those who were able to meet with candidates and who provided feedback during the process.”