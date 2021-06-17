Chancellor Blank statement on employee pay plan

Chancellor Rebecca Blank shared the following statement following Thursday’s action on state employee compensation by the Joint Committee on Finance:

“We appreciate the action of the Joint Finance Committee to provide a 2 percent pay increase for all state employees, including faculty and staff at UW–Madison, in each of the next two years.

“UW-Madison employees work hard to ensure our students receive among the best educational experiences in the nation, do life-saving research and provide important outreach services to people and businesses around the state of Wisconsin.

“They’ve continued to do this during an incredibly difficult time and today’s vote by the committee is an important recognition of the role that UW–Madison faculty and staff, and all state employees perform.”