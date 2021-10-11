As Partners in Giving, we can Make an Impact

Read this message in:

Dear Colleagues,

In this time of change, we hope you are well. These last eighteen months have brought challenge after challenge, and we are heartened by the way our UW–Madison community has responded.

We are writing to invite you to participate in this year’s Partners in Giving campaign, an expression of the Wisconsin traditions of volunteerism and generosity. Partners in Giving—the State, UW and UW Health Employees Combined Campaign of Dane County—offers each of us an opportunity to make an impact. For 48 years, we have joined together to give much-needed support to the essential services and charitable work of more than 500 local, state, national, and international organizations represented in the Partners in Giving campaign. During this time, the campaign has collectively raised more than $83 million, including more than $2.1 million last year.

This year, our Partners in Giving campaign theme is “Make an Impact!” As individuals, we can make a difference for others. Every dollar makes a difference in others’ lives. And when we give back together, our contributions make an even greater impact. That’s why we are asking you to be part of our Partners in Giving campaign this year. The current need within our communities is greater than ever. We recognize that these times bring with them continued challenges. However, for those who can participate, contributions of any size will help—even just $1 per pay period.

We encourage you to make a pledge online—it’s easy and safe. We also welcome your contributions by mail. Learn more about all of the ways you can give here.

The active phase of this year’s campaign runs from October 11 through November 30, but contributions are possible and welcome through May 15, 2022. As the campaign kicks off, you will hear more from the University Campaign Coordinating Committee and the chairs and volunteers in your units. Please visit giving.wi.gov or seek out your local chairs for more information about the campaign.

Words cannot express how grateful we are for all of your work and your continued generosity and support. We invite you to do what you can this year to “Make an Impact” through Partners in Giving.

Sincerely,

John Karl Scholz

Provost & Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Rob Cramer

Interim Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration