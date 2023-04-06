Spiders and skeletons and squid, oh my! Last week, in addition to visiting students in classrooms and sharing their passion for writing about creatures in a public panel, science journalist Sabrina Imbler visited several labs across UW–Madison to meet researchers and critters alike. Imbler is a staff writer at Defector, an employee-owned sports and culture website, where they cover the creature beat. They visited campus from March 29-31, 2023 as the spring Science Journalist in Residence.



1 Imbler views a variety of preserved animal specimens in the UW Zoological Museum in the Lowell E. Noland Zoology Building. Photo by: Bryce Richter



2 Monahan shows Imbler a preserved animal specimen in the UW Zoological Museum in the Lowell E. Noland Zoology Building. Photo by: Bryce Richter



3 Monahan explains how a colony of dermestid beetles cleans animal skeletal specimens inside of large stainless steel tanks in the Dermesterium, a facility run by the UW Zoological Museum. Also pictured are Mahon; Chris Barncard (center left), University Communications science writer; and Imbler (right). Photo by: Bryce Richter



4 Imbler views a colony of dermestid beetles cleaning animal skeleton specimens inside of large stainless steel tanks in the Dermesterium. Photo by: Bryce Richter



5 Imbler views bobtail squid specimens in the Mandel Lab in the Microbial Sciences Building. Photo by: Bryce Richter



6 Imbler takes a closer look at infant snail specimens with PhD student Kaitlyn Abshire (right). Photo by: Bryce Richter



7 Imbler looks at a whip scorpion (Uropygi) with PhD student Benjamin Klementz (right) in the lab of Prashant Sharma, associate professor in Department of Integrative Biology housed in Birge Hall. Photo by: Bryce Richter



8 Imbler watches as a whip scorpion (Uropygi) crawls on their hands. Photo by: Bryce Richter



9 Imbler interacts with a tarantula (Araneae: Mygalomorphae) crawling on their hands as NSF graduate research fellow Emily Setton (left) and Director of Media Relations in University Communications Kelly Tyrrell (center) watch. Photo by: Bryce Richter