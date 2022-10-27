Photo gallery Polls and policy with FiveThirtyEight founder Nate Silver

Days ahead of the Wisconsin midterm elections, Nate Silver — the founder and editor in chief of FiveThirtyEight and the author of “The Signal and the Noise: Why So Many Predictions Fail But Some Don’t” — visited the University of Wisconsin–Madison as the La Follette Public Affairs Journalist in Residence. While on campus, he met with students and discussed the promises and pitfalls of polling data as well as key issues facing voters this November.

Silver then gave a keynote speech in Shannon Hall at the Wisconsin Union Theater, an event organized by the La Follette School of Public Affairs with funding from the Kohl Initiative. In front of a packed audience, Silver dug into what polling data can tell us about public support for public policy on poverty, climate change and inflation.