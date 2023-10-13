On Monday, Oct. 9, students and community members gathered to honor Indigenous cultures on the University of Wisconsin–Madison campus with a powwow marking Indigenous Peoples’ Day. The event, hosted by Wunk Sheek, a student organization, welcomed all who attended to an evening of dancing, singing, food and celebration.

The evening’s program, emceed by Artley Skenandore, a member of the Oneida Nation, featured host drum from Oka Homma of the Choktaw Nation and head dancers, Miinan White, Ojibwe and Ho-Chunk Nation, and Ken Funmaker Sr of the Ho-Chunk Nation.