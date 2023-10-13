Photo gallery Powwow celebrates Native cultures for Indigenous Peoples’ Day
On Monday, Oct. 9, students and community members gathered to honor Indigenous cultures on the University of Wisconsin–Madison campus with a powwow marking Indigenous Peoples’ Day. The event, hosted by Wunk Sheek, a student organization, welcomed all who attended to an evening of dancing, singing, food and celebration.
The evening’s program, emceed by Artley Skenandore, a member of the Oneida Nation, featured host drum from Oka Homma of the Choktaw Nation and head dancers, Miinan White, Ojibwe and Ho-Chunk Nation, and Ken Funmaker Sr of the Ho-Chunk Nation.
At right, Azrielle Swallow, a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation and a UW student from Tomah, Wis., joins an inter-tribal dance.
Pictured with an iconic eagle design adorning the back of his shirt, Sean Tourtillott, a member of the Menominee Indian Tribe and representative of the American Indian Council on Alcoholism, speaks during the powwow.
Oka Homma of the Choctaw nation provided host drum for the powwow.
Isabella Portillo of Aztec Indian Dance a local Madison performance group, participates in the dancing.
Kira Adkins, president of Wunk Sheek, addresses those who gathered for the powwow.
Indigenous beadwork and metal adorn the regalia of three tribal dancers.
A dancer’s regalia in motion.
