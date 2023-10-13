 Skip to main content
Photo gallery Powwow celebrates Native cultures for Indigenous Peoples’ Day

October 13, 2023

On Monday, Oct. 9, students and community members gathered to honor Indigenous cultures on the University of Wisconsin–Madison campus with a powwow marking Indigenous Peoples’ Day. The event, hosted by Wunk Sheek, a student organization, welcomed all who attended to an evening of dancing, singing, food and celebration.

The evening’s program, emceed by Artley Skenandore, a member of the Oneida Nation, featured host drum from Oka Homma of the Choktaw Nation and head dancers, Miinan White, Ojibwe and Ho-Chunk Nation, and Ken Funmaker Sr of the Ho-Chunk Nation.

 

In an open event space, a group of people dance in powwow regalia.

At right, Azrielle Swallow, a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation and a UW student from Tomah, Wis., joins an inter-tribal dance. Photo by: Jeff Miller

A profile view of a man wearing a blue shirt adorned with a bald eagle and eagle feathers speaks into a microphone.

Pictured with an iconic eagle design adorning the back of his shirt, Sean Tourtillott, a member of the Menominee Indian Tribe and representative of the American Indian Council on Alcoholism, speaks during the powwow. Photo by: Jeff Miller

In the middle of the room, a group of eight sit in a circle, singing as they drum.

Oka Homma of the Choctaw nation provided host drum for the powwow. Photo by: Jeff Miller

A woman wearing a head piece adorned with long, pointed pheasant feathers, spins as she dances.

Isabella Portillo of Aztec Indian Dance a local Madison performance group, participates in the dancing. Photo by: Jeff Miller

A woman wearing a white top and red shawl speaks into a microphone.

Kira Adkins, president of Wunk Sheek, addresses those who gathered for the powwow. Photo by: Jeff Miller

In a photo taken from behind, three women wear regalia adorned with intricate beadwork.

Indigenous beadwork and metal adorn the regalia of three tribal dancers. Photo by: Jeff Miller

A close shot of Indigenous regalia in motion. The blue hem is adorned with shining metal and tassels.

A dancer’s regalia in motion. Photo by: Jeff Miller

