Navigating the first day of classes for new students to campus is an exhilarating, nerve-wracking and memorable experience. Finding your classrooms, choosing where to sit, meeting dozens and dozens of new people, even figuring out where to eat lunch. This monumental day is different for everyone, depending on where they come from and where they’re going. Four new UW–Madison students agreed to be photographed to share their first-day experiences: Aaron Mathew of Allentown, N.J.; Rutuja Gupte of Jambhli Naka, India; Jackson Banks of Omro, Wis.; and Ana Gutierrez of Milwaukee. Take a look:

Aaron Mathew

Aaron Mathew of Allentown, N.J., plans to major in economics and classical humanities, and perhaps pre-law. He likes basketball, music and public speaking, and he plans to join the Speech and Debate Socity.

Rutuja Gupte

Rutuja Gupte, a first-year international student from India, is a student in the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences.

Jackson Banks

Jackson Banks of Omro, Wis., is a first-generation college student in the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences.

Ana Gutierrez

Ana Gutierrez of Milwaukee is a Latina first-year student interested in psychology and theater. Gutierrez’s family is from Mexico, she is the middle of five siblings and is first generation to go to a four-year college. Gutierrez was part of the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee’s Graduation Plus program and All-in Milwaukee program. She has a FASTrack scholarship at UW–Madison.