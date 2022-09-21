Photo gallery Students explore their futures at career fair
Students from schools and departments all over campus went to the Fall Career & Internship Fair on Sept. 19-20 at the Gordon Dining & Event Center, to explore possible futures. The fair was open to UW–Madison students and recent alumni of all majors to connect with a wide range of employers to find full-time jobs and internships. The job fair schedule also includes the Public Service Fair, the Virtual Technology, Data & Analytics Career Fair, the new Equity & Inclusion Career & Internship Fair, the Risk & Insurance Fair and a virtual fair.
Students got a chance to meet employers and discuss jobs.
Satvik Shukla, a graduate student, explores job options with a recruiter.
Sophomore Maddie Kelley discusses opportunities.
Senior May Jagodzinski talks to a recruiter.
Shiyi He (left) and Baolu Yu (right) listen to an FBI recruiter.
The fair was open to all enrolled UW-Madison students, plus recent alumni who graduated within the past two years.
Sophomore Ryan Drew gets some advice from a recruiter.
Francesca Sloane, a first-year undergraduate, listens to insight into job opportunities.
Senior Maima Syakhroza talks to a recruiter from Analog Devices.
A Peace Corps recruiter explains options to senior John Allison.
