September 21, 2022

Students from schools and departments all over campus went to the Fall Career & Internship Fair on Sept. 19-20 at the Gordon Dining & Event Center, to explore possible futures. The fair was open to UW–Madison students and recent alumni of all majors to connect with a wide range of employers to find full-time jobs and internships.  The job fair schedule also includes the Public Service Fair, the Virtual Technology, Data & Analytics Career Fair, the new Equity & Inclusion Career & Internship Fair, the Risk & Insurance Fair and a virtual fair.

A student shakes the hand of a recruiter.

Students got a chance to meet employers and discuss jobs. Photo by Taylor Wolfram

Satvik Shukla, a graduate student, explores job options with a recruiter.

Satvik Shukla, a graduate student, explores job options with a recruiter. Photo by Taylor Wolfram

Sophomore Maddie Kelley discusses opportunities.

Sophomore Maddie Kelley discusses opportunities. Photo by Taylor Wolfram

Senior May Jagodzinski talks to a recruiter.

Senior May Jagodzinski talks to a recruiter. Photo by Taylor Wolfram

Shiyi He (left) and Baolu Yu (right) listen to an FBI recruiter.

Shiyi He (left) and Baolu Yu (right) listen to an FBI recruiter. Photo by Taylor Wolfram

The fair was open to all enrolled UW-Madison students, plus recent alumni who graduated within the past two years.

The fair was open to all enrolled UW-Madison students, plus recent alumni who graduated within the past two years. Photo by Taylor Wolfram

Sophomore Ryan Drew gets some advice from a recruiter.

Sophomore Ryan Drew gets some advice from a recruiter. Photo by Taylor Wolfram

Francesca Sloane, a first-year undergraduate, listens to insight into job opportunities.

Francesca Sloane, a first-year undergraduate, listens to insight into job opportunities. Photo by Taylor Wolfram

Senior Maima Syakhroza talks to a recruiter from Analog Devices.

Senior Maima Syakhroza talks to a recruiter from Analog Devices. Photo by Taylor Wolfram

A Peace Corps recruiter explains options to senior John Allison.

A Peace Corps recruiter explains options to senior John Allison. Photo by Taylor Wolfram

