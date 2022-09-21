Students from schools and departments all over campus went to the Fall Career & Internship Fair on Sept. 19-20 at the Gordon Dining & Event Center, to explore possible futures. The fair was open to UW–Madison students and recent alumni of all majors to connect with a wide range of employers to find full-time jobs and internships. The job fair schedule also includes the Public Service Fair, the Virtual Technology, Data & Analytics Career Fair, the new Equity & Inclusion Career & Internship Fair, the Risk & Insurance Fair and a virtual fair.



1 Students got a chance to meet employers and discuss jobs. Photo by Taylor Wolfram

2 Satvik Shukla, a graduate student, explores job options with a recruiter. Photo by Taylor Wolfram

3 Sophomore Maddie Kelley discusses opportunities. Photo by Taylor Wolfram

4 Senior May Jagodzinski talks to a recruiter. Photo by Taylor Wolfram

5 Shiyi He (left) and Baolu Yu (right) listen to an FBI recruiter. Photo by Taylor Wolfram

6 The fair was open to all enrolled UW-Madison students, plus recent alumni who graduated within the past two years. Photo by Taylor Wolfram

7 Sophomore Ryan Drew gets some advice from a recruiter. Photo by Taylor Wolfram

8 Francesca Sloane, a first-year undergraduate, listens to insight into job opportunities. Photo by Taylor Wolfram

9 Senior Maima Syakhroza talks to a recruiter from Analog Devices. Photo by Taylor Wolfram

10 A Peace Corps recruiter explains options to senior John Allison. Photo by Taylor Wolfram