Photo gallery CDIS job fair proves popular
Students flocked to School of Computer, Data & Information Sciences job fair on Feb. 15 at Union South, to meet with representatives from a variety of companies offering opportunities. This year’s participating companies range from rapidly growing start-ups to industry-leading enterprises, firms whose primary products are software to those using technology to support infrastructure. More than 2,000 UW–Madison students are computer science majors, making it the most popular major on campus.
Students walk past a sign promoting a School of Computer, Data and Information Sciences career fair held in Varsity Hall inside Union South.
Student Bethany Van Houten speaks with a representative from Mandli Communications.
Student Luke Mulligan talks with representatives from the Center for High Throughput Computing at UW–Madison.
UW student Teddy Arasavelli hands his resume to a representative from Data Chat, a software company based in Madison.
UW student Lakshmi Nair (right) speaks with Jocelyn Smith (left), a representative of Epic Systems, a Madison software company.
Students Hari Krishna Boyapati (center) and Harshita Edugudi (right) speak with a representative from Gainwell Technologies.
Representatives from Uline, a shipping and business supply company based in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, talk with students.
Bill Myers, a representative from Procter & Gamble, speaks with students.
