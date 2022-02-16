 Skip to main content
Link to news home page
News

Photo gallery CDIS job fair proves popular

February 16, 2022

Students flocked to School of Computer, Data & Information Sciences job fair on Feb. 15 at Union South, to meet with representatives from a variety of companies offering opportunities. This year’s participating companies range from rapidly growing start-ups to industry-leading enterprises, firms whose primary products are software to those using technology to support infrastructure. More than 2,000 UW–Madison students are computer science majors, making it the most popular major on campus.

Students walk past a sign promoting a School of Computer, Data and Information Sciences career fair held in Varsity Hall inside Union South.

Students walk past a sign promoting a School of Computer, Data and Information Sciences career fair held in Varsity Hall inside Union South. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Student Bethany Van Houten speaks with a representative from Mandli Communications.

Student Bethany Van Houten speaks with a representative from Mandli Communications. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Student Luke Mulligan talks with representatives from the Center for High Throughput Computing at UW–Madison.

Student Luke Mulligan talks with representatives from the Center for High Throughput Computing at UW–Madison. Photo by: Bryce Richter

UW student Teddy Arasavelli hands his resume to a representative from Data Chat, a software company based in Madison.

UW student Teddy Arasavelli hands his resume to a representative from Data Chat, a software company based in Madison. Photo by: Bryce Richter

UW student Lakshmi Nair (right) speaks with Jocelyn Smith (left), a representative of Epic Systems, a Madison software company.

UW student Lakshmi Nair (right) speaks with Jocelyn Smith (left), a representative of Epic Systems, a Madison software company. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Students Hari Krishna Boyapati (center) and Harshita Edugudi (right) speak with a representative from Gainwell Technologies.

Students Hari Krishna Boyapati (center) and Harshita Edugudi (right) speak with a representative from Gainwell Technologies. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Representatives from Uline, a shipping and business supply company based in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, talk with students.

Representatives from Uline, a shipping and business supply company based in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, talk with students. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Bill Myers, a representative from Procter & Gamble, speaks with students.

Bill Myers, a representative from Procter & Gamble, speaks with students. Photo by: Bryce Richter

See more photo stories

Tags: computer science, job fair, recent sightings, students

You may also like…