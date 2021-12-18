 Skip to main content
Link to news home page
News

Photo gallery National champs!

December 18, 2021

Rettke, Orzol, Robinson, Barnes, Smrek. The names, and their talents, have become familiar to us through this amazing run in the NCAA tournament. And now, this team has given the Badgers their first national championship in volleyball. They beat Nebraska 3-2 in a thrilling final on Dec. 18, even as fans on campus cheered them on heartily.

Dana Rettke, right, celebrates a win.

Dana Rettke, right, celebrates a win.

Fans cheer as they watch the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship Game on a projection screen at Der Rathskeller.

Fans cheer as they watch the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship Game on a projection screen at Der Rathskeller. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Team spirit was a key part of the Badgers' success.

Team spirit was a key part of the Badgers' success.

Fans celebrate a big point win.

Fans celebrate a big point win. Photo by: Bryce Richter

The team celebrates a won point.

The team celebrates a won point.

The NCAA run of the women's volleyball team gave students a chance to blow off some steam before finals week.

The NCAA run of the women's volleyball team gave students a chance to blow off some steam before finals week. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Lauren Barnes makes a dig, keeping the ball in play.

Lauren Barnes makes a dig, keeping the ball in play.

As Dana Rettke trades high fives on the screen, fans trade high fives in Der Rathskeller.

As Dana Rettke trades high fives on the screen, fans trade high fives in Der Rathskeller. Photo by: Bryce Richter

The team is introduced before the match.

The team is introduced before the match.

Sydney Hilley celebrates a won point.

Sydney Hilley celebrates a won point.

See more photo stories
Share via Facebook
Share via Twitter
Share via Linked In
Share via Email

Tags: recent sightings, UW Athletics

You may also like…