Rettke, Orzol, Robinson, Barnes, Smrek. The names, and their talents, have become familiar to us through this amazing run in the NCAA tournament. And now, this team has given the Badgers their first national championship in volleyball. They beat Nebraska 3-2 in a thrilling final on Dec. 18, even as fans on campus cheered them on heartily.



1 Dana Rettke, right, celebrates a win.

2 Fans cheer as they watch the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship Game on a projection screen at Der Rathskeller. Photo by: Bryce Richter

3 Team spirit was a key part of the Badgers' success.

4 Fans celebrate a big point win. Photo by: Bryce Richter

5 The team celebrates a won point.

6 The NCAA run of the women's volleyball team gave students a chance to blow off some steam before finals week. Photo by: Bryce Richter

7 Lauren Barnes makes a dig, keeping the ball in play.

8 As Dana Rettke trades high fives on the screen, fans trade high fives in Der Rathskeller. Photo by: Bryce Richter

9 The team is introduced before the match.

10 Sydney Hilley celebrates a won point.