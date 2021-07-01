 Skip to main content
Photo gallery Lighting it up for Barry

July 1, 2021

In honor of Barry Alvarez’s last day before retiring, red accent lighting illuminated the exterior of Bascom Hall and terrace plantings on June 30. Alvarez was with the Badgers for more than 3 decades. He won three Rose Bowls as football coach and many championships in various sports as athletics director.

In honor of Barry Alvarez’s last day before retiring as Director of Athletics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, red accent lighting illuminates the exterior of Bascom Hall and terrace plantings on June 30.

In honor of Barry Alvarez’s last day before retiring as Director of Athletics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, red accent lighting illuminates the exterior of Bascom Hall and terrace plantings on June 30. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Hanging between the Bascom Hall’s building columns is a graphic banner of UW-Madison mascot Bucky Badger.

Hanging between the Bascom Hall’s building columns is a graphic banner of UW-Madison mascot Bucky Badger. Photo by: Jeff Miller

