In honor of Barry Alvarez’s last day before retiring, red accent lighting illuminated the exterior of Bascom Hall and terrace plantings on June 30. Alvarez was with the Badgers for more than 3 decades. He won three Rose Bowls as football coach and many championships in various sports as athletics director.



2 Hanging between the Bascom Hall’s building columns is a graphic banner of UW-Madison mascot Bucky Badger. Photo by: Jeff Miller