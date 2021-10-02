Barry Alvarez, former head football coach and athletic director who retired this summer, was honored at halftime of the football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camp Randall Stadium. The football field will be named Barry Alvarez Field at Camp Randall Stadium beginning in 2022.



1 Alvarez and his wife, Cindy acknowledge the crowd’s applause. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

2 Dignitaries and guests on the side line listen to a video announcement naming the field as Barry Alvarez Field at Camp Randall Stadium. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

3 Alvarez and his wife Cindy walk to the sideline as the crowd roars its approval. Photo by: Jeff Miller

4 Alvarez embraces former UW-Madison Chancellor Donna Shalala following the ceremony. Photo by: Jeff Miller

5 Barry Alvarez and guests sing "Varsity" following a video announcement naming the field as Barry Alvarez Field at Camp Randall Stadium. Photo by: Jeff Miller