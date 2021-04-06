UW-Madison Athletic Director Barry Alvarez answered questions and shared memories with the press during a press conference at the Kohl Center Tuesday. Among those who honored the Badgers’ former football coach and current athletic director were Chancellor Rebecca Blank and Gov. Tony Evers. Wisconsin has enjoyed remarkable success during Alvarez’s tenure at the head of the athletic department, winning a combined 16 team national titles and 74 conference regular-season or tournament crowns.



1 Alvarez shares memories of the teams and players he led. Photo by: Bryce Richter

2 UW Chancellor Rebecca Blank praises Alvarez during his retirement press conference. Photo by: Bryce Richter

3 Alvarez is surrounded by some of the trophies earned during his tenure. Photo by: Bryce Richter

4 Alvarez was all smiles as he answered questions. Photo by: Bryce Richter

5 Alvarez had plenty of successes to share. Photo by: Bryce Richter

6 Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers offered a few words about Alvarez. Photo by: Bryce Richter