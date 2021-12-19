For the first time in program history, the Wisconsin volleyball team has won a national title. Fans celebrated with the victorious Badgers on Sunday at the Field House after the players returned home from the NCAA finals in Columbus, Ohio.



1 Middle blocker Dana Rettke, the American Volleyball Coaches Association National Player of the Year, hoists the 2021 NCAA Championship trophy. Photo by: Jeff Miller



2 Chris McIntosh, Wisconsin director of athletics, speaks to the hundreds of Badger fans who welcomed the team. Photo by: Jeff Miller



3 The 2021 NCAA Division I Volleyball Championship trophy is displayed front and center. Photo by: Jeff Miller



4 Setter Sydney Hilley, the 2021 Senior CLASS Award winner in NCAA Division I women's volleyball, is interviewed by Jon Arias, the radio voice of the UW volleyball team. Photo by: Jeff Miller



5 John Arias (left) interviews head coach Kelly Sheffield. Photo by: Jeff Miller



6 The Badgers won the national title — the team’s first — Saturday night, defeating the Nebraska Cornhuskers in five sets. Photo by: Jeff Miller