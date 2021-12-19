Photo gallery Welcoming home the national champions
For the first time in program history, the Wisconsin volleyball team has won a national title. Fans celebrated with the victorious Badgers on Sunday at the Field House after the players returned home from the NCAA finals in Columbus, Ohio.
Middle blocker Dana Rettke, the American Volleyball Coaches Association National Player of the Year, hoists the 2021 NCAA Championship trophy.
Chris McIntosh, Wisconsin director of athletics, speaks to the hundreds of Badger fans who welcomed the team.
The 2021 NCAA Division I Volleyball Championship trophy is displayed front and center.
Setter Sydney Hilley, the 2021 Senior CLASS Award winner in NCAA Division I women's volleyball, is interviewed by Jon Arias, the radio voice of the UW volleyball team.
John Arias (left) interviews head coach Kelly Sheffield.
The Badgers won the national title — the team’s first — Saturday night, defeating the Nebraska Cornhuskers in five sets.
Hundreds of Badger fans joined team members in singing "Varsity" at the close of the program.