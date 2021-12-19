 Skip to main content
Photo gallery Welcoming home the national champions

December 19, 2021

For the first time in program history, the Wisconsin volleyball team has won a national title. Fans  celebrated with the victorious Badgers on Sunday at the Field House after the players returned home from the NCAA finals in Columbus, Ohio.

Rettke holding trophy above her head while crowd cheers

Middle blocker Dana Rettke, the American Volleyball Coaches Association National Player of the Year, hoists the 2021 NCAA Championship trophy. Photo by: Jeff Miller

McIntosh speaking into a microphone on a stage with W backdrop

Chris McIntosh, Wisconsin director of athletics, speaks to the hundreds of Badger fans who welcomed the team. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Players standing behind the trophy onstage

The 2021 NCAA Division I Volleyball Championship trophy is displayed front and center. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Arias holding microphone up to Hilley

Setter Sydney Hilley, the 2021 Senior CLASS Award winner in NCAA Division I women's volleyball, is interviewed by Jon Arias, the radio voice of the UW volleyball team. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Arias holding microphone up to Sheffield

John Arias (left) interviews head coach Kelly Sheffield. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Arias conducting an interview on stage in front of players

The Badgers won the national title — the team’s first — Saturday night, defeating the Nebraska Cornhuskers in five sets. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Members of crowd singing and waving arms

Hundreds of Badger fans joined team members in singing "Varsity" at the close of the program. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Tags: Badger volleyball, recent sightings

