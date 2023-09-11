Photo gallery MCOR: Sharing cultural traditions from around the world
Twenty-seven groups from different student organizations affiliated with the Multicultural Student Center performed a mix of stepping/strolling, dance routines and a capella singing for new students seeking to join student organizations, at the MCOR Multicultural Student Performance Showcase event at Shannon Hall on Sept. 8. Many groups perform traditional dances and share longstanding traditions of their fraternities and sororities that many new students find appealing as they begin searching for an organization to join.
“As a means of sharing our cultural foundations with other students through the performance, I felt ecstatic,” said Adaobi Nnamuchi of the African Student Association dance team. “Through this performance, we were able to share a snippet of the vast cultural history and traditions within the Black/Africa Diaspora.”
Members of the African Student Association, a multicultural student group that promotes cultural and social awareness of African students on campus and encourages activities that portray the cultural treasures of the African continent, perform.
"Our performance included numerous cultural African dances, ranging from traditional Nigerian dances from the Igbo tribe to stomping into South African traditional moves," said Adaobi Nnamuchi of the African Student Association. "However, the main element of our routine is a dynamic exhibition of West African dancing traditions that wonderfully complements Davido's sounds on 'Na Money.' "
Wisconsin Surma bills itself as a competitive Bollywood fusion dance team.
"The meaning of this organization spans far beyond a typical dance team. It’s about being a family together through a shared love of dance," said Ravi Jain of Wisconsin Surma. "The bond we’ve formed with each other comes through clearly after the dedication, countless hours, and grit we’ve put forth in prep for our performance today."
The performance by members the Enticing Eta Iota chapter of Zeta Phi Beta was part step and part stroll. Step emphasizes steps, while strolling is usually performed in a line, which represents power and unification.
"It means a lot for us to be able to share this with the school because it is an opportunity for us to continue a legacy of sharing black culture," said Zeta Phi Beta member Mara Allen. "Stepping in particular originated from African traditions and with each performance we are able to incorporate our own modern influences."
A packed audience watches as members of Alpha Phi Alpha, the first African-American, intercollegiate Greek-lettered fraternity, perform.
The Fuego Dance Crew features students from campus passionate about Latin American dance.
The Vietnamese Student Association dance team takes the stage. "Our purpose is to connect, network and unite those who are of Vietnamese descent as well as those with interest in the Vietnamese culture," says the mission statement of the VSA.
Provost Charles Isbell speaks before the MCOR event in Shannon Hall.
Members of the Wisconsin School of Bhangra perform. Bhangra is a traditional, upbeat folk dance of Northern India, celebrating the culture and heritage of the state of Punjab.
Student emcee Traviance Witherspoon announces the next act.
Members of the Wisconsin Vira dance team perform Indian classical dance.
Members of UNIT.E Dance Team, a dance team that celebrates styles of dance throughout the world and recognizes its cultural significance, perform.
A member of alpha Kappa Delta Phi, Asian-interest sorority, jumps during a performance.
The South East Asian Dance Organization (SEADO) aims to educate the campus and Madison community about Southeast Asian cultures through dance.
Members of Saaz, a student organization that performs diverse forms of Indian music, take the stage.
Student leaders from the Multicultural Student Center gather for a group photo with Bucky Badger at MCOR.