 Skip to main content
Link to news home page
News

Photo gallery MCOR: Sharing cultural traditions from around the world

September 11, 2023

Twenty-seven groups from different student organizations affiliated with the Multicultural Student Center performed a mix of stepping/strolling, dance routines and a capella singing for new students seeking to join student organizations, at the MCOR Multicultural Student Performance Showcase event at Shannon Hall on Sept. 8. Many groups perform traditional dances and share longstanding traditions of their fraternities and sororities that many new students find appealing as they begin searching for an organization to join.

“As a means of sharing our cultural foundations with other students through the performance, I felt ecstatic,” said Adaobi Nnamuchi of the African Student Association dance team. “Through this performance, we were able to share a snippet of the vast cultural history and traditions within the Black/Africa Diaspora.”

A woman leads a dance on stage.

Members of the African Student Association, a multicultural student group that promotes cultural and social awareness of African students on campus and encourages activities that portray the cultural treasures of the African continent, perform. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

A group of people dance.

"Our performance included numerous cultural African dances, ranging from traditional Nigerian dances from the Igbo tribe to stomping into South African traditional moves," said Adaobi Nnamuchi of the African Student Association. "However, the main element of our routine is a dynamic exhibition of West African dancing traditions that wonderfully complements Davido's sounds on 'Na Money.' " Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

Several dancers perform on stage.

Wisconsin Surma bills itself as a competitive Bollywood fusion dance team. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

A group of people stand on stage and raise their arms.

"The meaning of this organization spans far beyond a typical dance team. It’s about being a family together through a shared love of dance," said Ravi Jain of Wisconsin Surma. "The bond we’ve formed with each other comes through clearly after the dedication, countless hours, and grit we’ve put forth in prep for our performance today." Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

Three women in a line perform.

The performance by members the Enticing Eta Iota chapter of Zeta Phi Beta was part step and part stroll. Step emphasizes steps, while strolling is usually performed in a line, which represents power and unification. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

Several women sitting in chairs cross their legs and gesture with their hands.

"It means a lot for us to be able to share this with the school because it is an opportunity for us to continue a legacy of sharing black culture," said Zeta Phi Beta member Mara Allen. "Stepping in particular originated from African traditions and with each performance we are able to incorporate our own modern influences." Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

The audience sits in rapt attention as someone performs on stage.

A packed audience watches as members of Alpha Phi Alpha, the first African-American, intercollegiate Greek-lettered fraternity, perform. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

A woman gestures as she dances.

The Fuego Dance Crew features students from campus passionate about Latin American dance. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

Students dance with fans.

The Vietnamese Student Association dance team takes the stage. "Our purpose is to connect, network and unite those who are of Vietnamese descent as well as those with interest in the Vietnamese culture," says the mission statement of the VSA. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

A man with a microphone speaks.

Provost Charles Isbell speaks before the MCOR event in Shannon Hall. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

People on stage dance in traditional costumes.

Members of the Wisconsin School of Bhangra perform. Bhangra is a traditional, upbeat folk dance of Northern India, celebrating the culture and heritage of the state of Punjab. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

A woman on stage talks in a microphone.

Student emcee Traviance Witherspoon announces the next act. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

A dancer smiles and moves her arms elegantly.

Members of the Wisconsin Vira dance team perform Indian classical dance. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

People sitting in chairs laugh as they clutch t-shirts.

Members of the audience laugh after getting a shirt from the t-shirt toss at MCOR. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

People dance on stage.

Members of UNIT.E Dance Team, a dance team that celebrates styles of dance throughout the world and recognizes its cultural significance, perform. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

A member of alpha Kappa Delta Phi, Asian-interest sorority, jumps during a performance.

A member of alpha Kappa Delta Phi, Asian-interest sorority, jumps during a performance. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

People stand in a line and dance.

The South East Asian Dance Organization (SEADO) aims to educate the campus and Madison community about Southeast Asian cultures through dance. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

A group of people dance on stage.

Members of Saaz, a student organization that performs diverse forms of Indian music, take the stage. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

UW mascot Bucky Badgers is surrounded by smiling people.

Student leaders from the Multicultural Student Center gather for a group photo with Bucky Badger at MCOR. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

See more photo stories

Tags: Multicultural Student Center, recent sightings

You may also like…