Twenty-seven groups from different student organizations affiliated with the Multicultural Student Center performed a mix of stepping/strolling, dance routines and a capella singing for new students seeking to join student organizations, at the MCOR Multicultural Student Performance Showcase event at Shannon Hall on Sept. 8. Many groups perform traditional dances and share longstanding traditions of their fraternities and sororities that many new students find appealing as they begin searching for an organization to join.

“As a means of sharing our cultural foundations with other students through the performance, I felt ecstatic,” said Adaobi Nnamuchi of the African Student Association dance team. “Through this performance, we were able to share a snippet of the vast cultural history and traditions within the Black/Africa Diaspora.”