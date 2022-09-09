 Skip to main content
Photo gallery MCOR dancers bridge cultures worldwide

September 9, 2022

Performers took to the stage with everything from Bollywood fusion to Punjabi folk dances to hip-hop at the 40th annual Multicultural Celebration of Organizations and Resources, known as MCOR. Members from more than two dozen student organizations entertained a packed house in Union South’s Varsity Hall. Even more organizations — 52 student organizations and 10 campus partners — filled an exhibit hall where new and returning students discovered opportunities to connect through culture across campus.

