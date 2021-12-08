 Skip to main content
Photo gallery Celebrating the universal language of rhythm

December 8, 2021

Music with influences from all over the globe flowed on Dec. 7 at an event called Tala Mela: A Celebration of the Universal Language of Rhythm at the Arts + Literature Laboratory in downtown Madison. The event was led by Arun Luthra, a saxophonist, composer and konnakol artist who was the fall 2021 interdisciplinary artist-in-residence at UW–Madison’s Division of the Arts.  The event featured performances by Luthra, along with students from the UW–Madison Contemporary Jazz Ensemble and final projects from students in Luthra’s residency class, titled The Universal Language of Rhythm: Explorations Through Konnakol and Black American Music. Audience members were required to wear mask and show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

Luthra leads the musical performance.

Luthra leads the musical performance. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Members of the UW Contemporary Jazz Ensemble join the music.

Members of the UW Contemporary Jazz Ensemble join the music. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Visiting artist Rohan Krishnamurthy performs with a mridangam.

Visiting artist Rohan Krishnamurthy performs with a mridangam. Photo by: Bryce Richter

During his residency, Luthra taught a class called The Universal Language of Rhythm: Explorations Through Konnakol and Black American Music.

During his residency, Luthra taught a class called The Universal Language of Rhythm: Explorations Through Konnakol and Black American Music. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Graduate student Jacob Muratore performs the cello.

Graduate student Jacob Muratore performs the cello. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Ximena Morales and Nick Moran perform.

Ximena Morales and Nick Moran perform. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Members of the UW Contemporary Jazz Ensemble were part of the event.

Members of the UW Contemporary Jazz Ensemble were part of the event. Photo by: Bryce Richter

The event was held at the Arts + Literature Laboratory in downtown Madison.

The event was held at the Arts + Literature Laboratory in downtown Madison. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A drummer in the jazz ensemble keeps the beat.

A drummer in the jazz ensemble keeps the beat. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Luthra, at left, performs with members of the UW Contemporary Jazz Ensemble.

Luthra, at left, performs with members of the UW Contemporary Jazz Ensemble. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Tags: arts, performances, recent sightings, visiting artists

