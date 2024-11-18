Photo gallery Love is…. Actor, comedian and Native November keynote Jana Schmieding
Jana Schmieding knows how to make people laugh, whether it’s as the writer and actor on TV hits like Rutherford Falls or Reservations Dogs, or in front of a crowd of UW–Madison students. The comedian and Lakota Native was this year’s Native November keynote speaker, and she proved that laughter is a big part of how the Indigenous community connects with each other and their culture. The conversation with Schmieding, moderated by UW–Madison students touched on topics like Indigenous visibility and social justice.
Jana Schmieding waves to the crowd in Memorial Union’s Play Circle Theater while walking on stage.
UW–Madison students Kalista Cadotte (left), the social activism chair for the student organization Wunk Sheek and Sierra Skenandore (center), who with the Indigenous Student Center, lead the moderated Q&A with Schmieding.
Audience members laugh while ISC COUSIN Silas Cleveland asks a question during the audience Q&A session.
Schmieding (center) takes a photo with attendees Isabella Escobar-Aviles (left) and Ana Gabriela Escobar-Aviles (right) following the Native November keynote event.
Members of the Indigenous Student Center Coalition are pictured along with Schmieding (front, center) following a moderated Q&A session during the Native November keynote event.