Jana Schmieding knows how to make people laugh, whether it’s as the writer and actor on TV hits like Rutherford Falls or Reservations Dogs, or in front of a crowd of UW–Madison students. The comedian and Lakota Native was this year’s Native November keynote speaker, and she proved that laughter is a big part of how the Indigenous community connects with each other and their culture. The conversation with Schmieding, moderated by UW–Madison students touched on topics like Indigenous visibility and social justice.

