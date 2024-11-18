 Skip to main content
Link to news home page
News

Photo gallery Love is…. Actor, comedian and Native November keynote Jana Schmieding

November 18, 2024

Jana Schmieding knows how to make people laugh, whether it’s as the writer and actor on TV hits like Rutherford Falls or Reservations Dogs, or in front of a crowd of UW–Madison students. The comedian and Lakota Native was this year’s Native November keynote speaker, and she proved that laughter is a big part of how the Indigenous community connects with each other and their culture. The conversation with Schmieding, moderated by UW–Madison students  touched on topics like Indigenous visibility and social justice. 

Related: Native November 2024

A woman waves to the audience while walking on stage.

Jana Schmieding waves to the crowd in Memorial Union’s Play Circle Theater while walking on stage. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Two young women sit in chairs on a stage and laugh while a third women, also in a chair, makes a joke.

UW–Madison students Kalista Cadotte (left), the social activism chair for the student organization Wunk Sheek and Sierra Skenandore (center), who with the Indigenous Student Center, lead the moderated Q&A with Schmieding. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A crowd of students laugh at a joke while sitting in the audience of an indoor theater.

Audience members laugh while ISC COUSIN Silas Cleveland asks a question during the audience Q&A session. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Three women pose for a photo. Each woman forms a heart with their hands and holds it over their chest.

Schmieding (center) takes a photo with attendees Isabella Escobar-Aviles (left) and Ana Gabriela Escobar-Aviles (right) following the Native November keynote event. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A group of people pose on a stage. Three sit in the front in chairs and the rest gather behind the chairs, standing.

Members of the Indigenous Student Center Coalition are pictured along with Schmieding (front, center) following a moderated Q&A session during the Native November keynote event. Photo by: Bryce Richter

See more photo stories

Tags: Multicultural Student Center, Native November, student life

You may also like…