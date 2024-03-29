The meaning of MENA Heritage Month

MENA Heritage Month, celebrated in March at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, recognizes the vibrant cultures of the Middle Eastern North African (MENA) region, as well as the experiences of MENA-identifying individuals on campus and beyond. The 2024 theme, “MENA in the Modern World,” explored how the collective cultures of the region continue to evolve and influence contemporary society.
“Putting on the first MENAHM [since 2018] last year showed me truly how much our community deserves to be recognized and celebrated. This year’s heritage month is a testament of keeping this mission alive,” noted Dana Tabaza, engineering and data science student and MENA programming intern during a Q&A on the MENA (@uwmena) Instagram account.
The MENA Heritage Month Planning Collective, made up of UW–Madison students, planned and led the 2024 MENAHM programming with support from the Multicultural Student Center.
Night at the Bazaar on March 1 marked the official start to MENA Heritage Month. The event featured cultural clothing, live music, food from across the region and activities including henna, tatreez embroidery, calligraphy and glass mosaics. At right, Jumana Tanner, member of the planning collective for Middle Eastern North African Heritage Month, speaks to Zaynab Yardim, graduate student, at a country table hosted by the Madison Association of Turkish Students. Photo: Althea Dotzour
At right, Aya Koji, psychology major and member of the Middle Eastern North African Heritage Month Planning Collective, ties a bracelet with initials and the evil eye on the wrist of Sahil Naphade, a graduate student in computer science. Photo: Althea Dotzour
Meric Kilincci and Selenay Aydin break into an impromptu dance at the month’s kickoff event, “Night at the Bazaar,” a celebration of the sights and sounds of the region’s heritage. Photo: Althea Dotzour
MENA Heritage Month included Relief for Refugees, a care package assembly event to support local refugee families, on March 7, in collaboration with the North African Student Association. NAS fundraised $1,400, which was then used to purchase food and cleaning supplies to fill 40 boxes for families. PHOTO BY: NOREEN SIDDIQUI
The MENA Craft Cafe on March 13 provided students with the opportunity to combine the modern art form of collage with contemporary and traditional images from the MENA region into a piece of art to represent themselves. MENAHM collective members Ibrahim Zaki, Diyaa Manasrah and Adnan Alaywan show off their collages. PHOTO BY: NOREEN SIDDIQUI
The MENA Heritage Month Planning Collective hosted Palestinian-American Aminah Musa, co-founder of the fashion company PaliRoots, as the 2024 keynote speaker on March 18. Above, Musa meets with students at the Multicultural Student Center before the event, “Threads of Heritage: Aminah Musa on Weaving Palestinian Stories into Fashion with PaliRoots.” PHOTO BY: ROBERT SAN JUAN
During the moderated Q&A, Musa discussed how she uses her platform to weave Palestinian stories into the fashion she creates for PaliRoots. Above left, Dana Tabaza leads the engaging discussion with Musa. PHOTO BY: ROBERT SAN JUAN
Musa poses with students after the evening’s event. PHOTO BY: ROBERT SAN JUAN
A Thousand and One Nights (Alf Laylaw Layla), held on March 21, created a space for students to connect over food and games, like backgammon and tarneeb, that have historical and cultural ties to the MENA region. Above, students enjoy a spirited game of Bingo. PHOTO BY: ROBERT SAN JUAN
Two students take a closer look at their hand during a card game. PHOTO BY: ROBERT SAN JUAN
Members of the MENA Heritage Month Planning Collective pose for a group photo. Front row, L-R: Lena Mahmoud, Lojain Adly, Yusra Houidi, Dima Hamdan, Dana Tabaza (chair), Mohammud Ibrahim, Ibrahim Zaki and Ahmed Saeed. Back row, L-R: Noreen Siddiqui (advisor), Jumana Tanner, Ece Kilic, Rojaan Koupaei-Abyazani, Maha Mustafa, Aya Koji, Azza Bayoudh and Lina Zehra Raouf Photo: Althea Dotzour