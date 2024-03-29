The meaning of MENA Heritage Month

MENA Heritage Month, celebrated in March at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, recognizes the vibrant cultures of the Middle Eastern North African (MENA) region, as well as the experiences of MENA-identifying individuals on campus and beyond. The 2024 theme, “MENA in the Modern World,” explored how the collective cultures of the region continue to evolve and influence contemporary society.

“Putting on the first MENAHM [since 2018] last year showed me truly how much our community deserves to be recognized and celebrated. This year’s heritage month is a testament of keeping this mission alive,” noted Dana Tabaza, engineering and data science student and MENA programming intern during a Q&A on the MENA (@uwmena) Instagram account.

The MENA Heritage Month Planning Collective, made up of UW–Madison students, planned and led the 2024 MENAHM programming with support from the Multicultural Student Center.

