April at the University of Wisconsin–Madison marks the annual celebration of APIDA Heritage Month. This year’s theme, “Ingredients, Identities, and Intersectionality,” recognized the close connection between food and identity, particularly within the APIDA community. Much like the commonalities and differences of their foods – take kare-kare, karē and curry, for example – the people of the APIDA regions experience a cultural intersectionality that can overlap and interact while remaining uniquely distinct.

“Just as ingredients come together to create unique recipes, each individual within the APIDA community has a blend of different identities, enriching our collective experience,” the APIDA Heritage Month Planning Committee noted on the event website.

The planning committee, made up of UW–Madison students, planned and led this year’s programming with support from the Multicultural Student Center. Most of the events hosted throughout the month leaned into the culinary theme.

1 The Asian Pacific Islander Desi American Heritage Festival on April 6 kicked off the month’s events with street-style food and engaging activities from across APIDA cultures. Above, undergraduate Sam Leong shows friends their calligraphy at the Chinese American Student Association (CHASA) table during the Asian Pacific Islander Desi American (APIDA) Heritage Festival. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

2 Festival attendees, including undergraduate Natalie Hua (right), hang wishes from an illuminated tree. The activity was organized by the Asian American Student Union (AASU) and is on display at the APIDA Art Gallery in the Red Gym. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

3 Undergraduates Madison Xiao, Emily Ren, Mandela Leung and Alejandro Hernandez make miniature food out of modeling clay for a community art project. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

4 On April 22, the APIDA Heritage Month Planning Committee partnered with WUD Cuisine to welcome New York Times Food Staff Reporter and bestselling cookbook author Priya Krishna for the keynote event. Krishna frequently explores the intersection of food and society through her online video series and cookbooks, “Indian-ish” and “Cooking at Home.” PHOTO BY: ROBERT SAN JUAN

5 The keynote event included a cooking demonstration from Krishna and a moderated Q&A. Above, Krishna is joined by Elaine Pajanustan (APIDA Heritage Month Planning Committee Chair) and Rohan Waghray (WUD Cuisine Director) as they make Pav Bhaji. PHOTO BY: ROBERT SAN JUAN

6 Above, Elaine Pajanustan (APIDA Heritage Month Planning Committee Chair) joins Krishna in front of the crowd for the moderated Q&A portion of the event. PHOTO BY: ROBERT SAN JUAN

7 The 5th annual APIDA Gala on April 26 was the final flagship event for this year’s celebration. Students gathered at the Pyle Center for a formal banquet with performances, an awards ceremony, and dancing with a live DJ with WSUM. Above, students pose for a “heart” photo during the event. PHOTO BY: ROBERT SAN JUAN

8 Students hit the floor for a coordinated dance performance. PHOTO BY: ROBERT SAN JUAN

9 A trio of students performing as Kashmiri (Cush-merri) Chai performs DESI-English mash-ups during the Gala. PHOTO BY: ROBERT SAN JUAN

10 Members of the APIDA Heritage Month Planning Committee gather for a photo with Kevin Wong (front, center), program coordinator of the Asian Pacific Islander Desi American Student Center. PHOTO BY: ROBERT SAN JUAN

Throughout the month, the APIDA Social Media & Communication Subcommittee shared recipes on the UW APIDA Student Center Instagram account (@uwapidasc). Recipes included mango lassi, Halo Halo, Vietnamese Spring Rolls and Tteokbokki.