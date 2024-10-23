Latine Heritage Month at UW-Madison shines a light on the power of the arts

Artistic expression has a prevalent and powerful history in the Latine community, from dance and music, to the visual arts to comedy. This year’s Latine Heritage Month theme, Illuminating Our Voices, centered educational and celebratory events around the arts – showcasing how diverse Latine experiences can help create a shared connection.

Latine Heritage Month is recognized each year from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. The Latine Heritage Month Planning Committee, together with the Latine Cultural Center, lead the events for the month in partnership with Latine student groups and other campus units.

The March up Bascom, the annual kick-off event to Latine Heritage Month, is a chance for Latinx/e identifying students, staff, faculty, and allies to celebrate the individuality of Latinx/e cultures. This year’s march up the hill took place on Friday, Sept. 13 and culminated in a vibrant gathering of flags and music in front of Bascom Hall.

At Uniting our Ritmos on Sept. 18, Francis Medrano, owner and instructor at Black Power Dance in Madison, taught multiple dance forms, such as Afro-Peruvian dance and rhythms, salsa, merengue, bachata, and reggaeton. After the dance lesson, participants enjoyed food, beverage, and conversation.

Students showed off their artwork at Latine Heritage Month Art Gallery Night on Sept. 23. The art gallery can be viewed in the Multicultural Student Center located in the Red Gym.

On Sept. 24, Beats without Borders explored the evolution of Latin American music. Guided by listening sessions of curated playlists and artifacts from the UW Music Library, those in attendance discussed the global influences and histories of Latin music, like merengue, reggaeton, salsa, and pop.

Illuminating our Path, held on Oct. 1, was inspired by the Salvadoran holiday Dia de los Farolitos, where districts in western El Salvador are decorated with homemade lanterns in a celebration of religious, cultural, and artistic heritage.

Vanessa Gonzalez, a comedian from Laredo, Texas, was this year’s Latine Heritage Month keynote speaker. On Oct. 8, Gonzalez performed in Memorial Union’s Play Circle Theater. After her keynote address, Gonzalez spoke with students during an intimate Q&A session.

On Oct. 10, Political Palette explored the topic of political engagement and activism through art. The evening began with an educational presentation and discussion around civic engagement. Attendees were then able to make a vision board or collage to visually represent the ways they are expressing their voice.

The annual Latine Ball, held on Oct. 15, marks the end of Latine Heritage Month. The event celebrates the culmination of the heritage month and recognizes the students, staff, and campus organizations who support and uplift the Latine community at UW–Madison and beyond. The night included dinner, an award ceremony, performances, music, and dancing.