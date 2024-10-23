Latine Heritage Month at UW-Madison shines a light on the power of the arts

Artistic expression has a prevalent and powerful history in the Latine community, from dance and music, to the visual arts to comedy. This year’s Latine Heritage Month theme, Illuminating Our Voices, centered educational and celebratory events around the arts – showcasing how diverse Latine experiences can help create a shared connection.
Latine Heritage Month is recognized each year from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. The Latine Heritage Month Planning Committee, together with the Latine Cultural Center, lead the events for the month in partnership with Latine student groups and other campus units.
As participants gather at the bottom of Bascom Hill, some students use the opportunity to snap a few photos holding the national flags of their personal heritage.
Here, Adrian Ordonez (second from the left) joins fellow students for a photo with Latinx/e flags.
A student poses with a Panamanian flag at the bottom of Bascom Hill.
The group gathers for a photo in front of Bascom Hall to mark the annual occasion.
The March up Bascom, the annual kick-off event to Latine Heritage Month, is a chance for Latinx/e identifying students, staff, faculty, and allies to celebrate the individuality of Latinx/e cultures. This year’s march up the hill took place on Friday, Sept. 13 and culminated in a vibrant gathering of flags and music in front of Bascom Hall.
Francis Medrano (far right), owner and instructor at Black Power Dance, teaches students dance forms such as Afro-Peruvian dance & rhythms, salsa, merengue, bachata, and reggaeton.
Students Josiah Gomez, Genesis Liriano-Terrero and Kathy Gonzalez de Vicente are part of the group learning Afro-Peruvian dance moves during the Uniting our Ritmos event on Sept. 18.
At Uniting our Ritmos on Sept. 18, Francis Medrano, owner and instructor at Black Power Dance in Madison, taught multiple dance forms, such as Afro-Peruvian dance and rhythms, salsa, merengue, bachata, and reggaeton. After the dance lesson, participants enjoyed food, beverage, and conversation.
Students showed off their artwork at Latine Heritage Month Art Gallery Night on Sept. 23. The art gallery can be viewed in the Multicultural Student Center located in the Red Gym.
Artist Sara Donoso poses with her work, which features a mural she completed during her study abroad program in Costa Rica.
On Sept. 24, Beats without Borders explored the evolution of Latin American music. Guided by listening sessions of curated playlists and artifacts from the UW Music Library, those in attendance discussed the global influences and histories of Latin music, like merengue, reggaeton, salsa, and pop.
Mills Music Librarian Tom Caw facilitates discussion on Latin music artifacts from the Mills Music Library with a student.
Public Services & Outreach Librarian Christopher Perez (center) facilitates a small group discussion on salsa music with participants.
Latine Heritage Month Intern Kelly Carranza discusses bossa nova music with a student during Beats Without Borders.
Illuminating our Path, held on Oct. 1, was inspired by the Salvadoran holiday Dia de los Farolitos, where districts in western El Salvador are decorated with homemade lanterns in a celebration of religious, cultural, and artistic heritage.
Students Natalia Badillo and Alexa Iraheta work on their lanterns as part of the Illuminating our Path event.
A student who attended Illuminating our Path shows off the finished lantern made during the event.
Vanessa Gonzalez, a comedian from Laredo, Texas, was this year’s Latine Heritage Month keynote speaker. On Oct. 8, Gonzalez performed in Memorial Union’s Play Circle Theater. After her keynote address, Gonzalez spoke with students during an intimate Q&A session.
Vanessa Gonzalez, a comedian from Laredo, Texas, and keynote speaker for UW–Madison's Latine Heritage Month, performs before an audience of nearly 100 people in Play Circle Theater in Memorial Union. Photo by: Jeff Miller
Gonzalez, who is currently headlining a nationwide comedy tour and has been featured on HBO Max, Comedy Central, Netflix and NBC, performed a comedy set before taking part in a guided Q&A. Photo by: Jeff Miller
At left, student host Kelly Carranza asks question of Vanessa Gonzalez. Photo by: Jeff Miller
Kneeling at center, Vanessa Gonzalez is pictured with student members of the Latine Heritage Month Planning Committee after Gonzalez's performance. Photo by: Jeff Miller
On Oct. 10, Political Palette explored the topic of political engagement and activism through art. The evening began with an educational presentation and discussion around civic engagement. Attendees were then able to make a vision board or collage to visually represent the ways they are expressing their voice.
Genesis Lirirano-Terrero, a junior and Latine Heritage Month Planning Committee member, crafts a collage using mixed media materials.
Junior and Latine Heritage Month Planning Committee member Alexa speaks to the group about the role the arts can play in civic engagement.
The final art pieces were a reflection of each individual’s vision of civic engagement and some of the issues most important to them.
The annual Latine Ball, held on Oct. 15, marks the end of Latine Heritage Month. The event celebrates the culmination of the heritage month and recognizes the students, staff, and campus organizations who support and uplift the Latine community at UW–Madison and beyond. The night included dinner, an award ceremony, performances, music, and dancing.
The Grupo Folklorico de UW–Madison student group performs at the Latine Ball. The group teaches students about the history and culture of Mexican folklore dance, known as baile folklorico. Here, Millie Rios, Julisa Lopez, Isela Barajas, and Aliyah Cassidy Lara showcase their talents.
Two students pose together during the Latine Ball.
Students gather on the dance floor to enjoy a popular song.
A group of students take a moment away from dancing to pose for a photo in the photo booth set up during the event.
Students dance together at the Latine Ball.
The Latine Heritage Month Planning Committee celebrates a successful month of events at the Latine Ball.